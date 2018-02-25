SuperFly 2 Results: Rungvisai defeats Estrada

WBC super flyweight champion Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (45-4-1, 40 KOs) got off to a fast start and was able to cruise to a 12 round majority decision victory over former 2 time flyweight champion Juan Francisco Estrada (36-3, 25 KOs) on Saturday night in the main event on the SuperFly2 card at The Forum in Inglewood, California.

The judges scored the fight 117-111, 115-113 for Rungvisai and 114-113. Boxing 247 scored it for Rungvisai by 9 rounds to 3 score. The judge that scored the fight a draw seemed to give Estrada more credit than what he deserved. There wasn’t 6 rounds where one could give to Estrada in this fight. At best, Estrada won 3 and that’s it.





Estrada finished strong in the 12th round in landing a lot of shots, but he had taken a beating in many of the other rounds. Just winning the 12th wasn’t going to be enough.

It looked like Rungvisai was on his way to scoring a knockout after the first 6 rounds of the fight, as he was pounding the living daylights out of the weaker Estrada in the same way he did with Roman Gonzalez. To show what kind of disadvantage Estrada had, he didn’t even have Gonzalez’s punching power. He was trying to win rounds using a finesse approach against Rungvisai, and it wasn’t going to work with the judges. They were more impressed with the heavier landing shots from Rungvisai.

Estrada, 27, was out-slugged in the first 8 rounds of the contest, but he mounted a rally in the last 4 to win some rounds. Even the rounds Estrada were winning were close with Rungvisai landing the better shots due to his power advantage.

Estrada’s face looked marked up from the heavy blows from Rungvisai. He might want to go in a different direction for his next fight rather than push for a rematch. I don’t think Estrada will ever beat Rungvisai. Estrada would have a better chance of going after Khalid Yafai or Jerwin Ancajas if he can get a fight against either of those champions.



