SugarHill confirms Fury was never training for Usyk fight

Tyson Fury’s trainer SugarHill Steward has confirmed that he was not training him at any time for a fight against Oleksandr Usyk in March. SugarHill says he’s been training WBO cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie for his fight this Saturday night against David Light.

This means that WBC heavyweight champion Fury never intended to fight IBF, WBA & WBO champ Usyk on April 29th because they had never begun training camp.

In other words, Fury’s negotiations with Usyk, which ended today, were a charade on Tyson’s part, and he never had any serious intentions of fighting the unified champion for the undisputed clash. It was just a big waste of time on the part of the promoters and the fans.

That would explain Fury giving Usyk a lowball “take it or leave it” 70-30 split offer and then taunting his promoter Alex Krassyuk on social media when he accepted the offer.

If Fury were serious about making the fight, he would have started camp with SugarHill, and he wouldn’t have ridiculed Krassyuk for accepting his offer.

“Everybody forgot that I’m training Lawrence Okolie, and his fight is in Manchester,” said SugarHill Steward to iFL TV when asked about Tyson Fury fighting Oleksandr Usyk. “My flight ticket leaves March 28th.

“I want him to fight the best, and he wants to fight the best. Hey, it happens when it happens. We have no control over it. All we can do is sit and control things we have control over and wait and see what happens.

“I don’t really care because I’m here, focused on Lawrence Okolie. That’s what I came here [to the UK] for. I’m happy everyone is asking me at this time because I’m here for Lawrence. I’ve been in training camp with Lawrence the whole time.

“It just so happens that there have been negotiations and talks about the Usyk vs. Usyk fight. Then we come to Manchester, and we’re going to go use Tyson’s gym to train, which obviously that’s where I’m going to go because that’s like home for me, and I’m comfortable there.

“Then we come down here for fight week and to continue training and preparing for this fight. I’m like the perfect storm. ‘Oh, Sugar is here now. It’s time; it’s happening.’ I’m like, ‘Tyson knows what I’m here for.’ I’m here for Lawrence. Tyson was in the gym with us, but I didn’t train Tyson.

“We didn’t do pads. We didn’t do anything like with Usyk. I’m training Lawrence,” said Sugarhill, confirming there was no training of Fury.