Srisaket Sor Rungvisai blasts Young Gil Bae to defeat inside a round in Homecoming Fight

Today In his home country of Thailand, bantamweight king and pound-for-pound entrant Srisaket Sor Rungvisai blasted out mismatch foe Young Gil Bae in a round in a non title catch-weight fight that took place at 120 pounds.





The poor match-up – really a waste of time as anything other than a chance for hero Rungvisai getting the opportunity to box in front of his adoring fans – was over at the 2:50 mark of the very first round.

Arguably the single best fighter in the world with the lowest profile, globally speaking, the magnificent Thai will engage in far tougher and far more meaningful and important fights soon. Twice a conqueror of Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez, Rungvisai is set to fight again on October 6 in Bangkok (against a TBA).

Fans should get to see more of the tough warrior then. Against Gil Bae, a 38 year old who had not fought in well over a year, “The Baddest Little Big Man Of The Sport” really had nothing at all to beat.

Fans who have seen him do his stuff practically salivate over the idea of Rungvisai rumbling with either Inoue Naoya (“The Monster”) or whoever wins the upcoming WBSS tournament at super-bantamweight (likely to be “The Monster!”)





Again, it was a waste of this great fighter’s considerable talents today. He and his fans know what Rungvisai is really about though. Even a special fighter is entitled to an easy one every now and again.