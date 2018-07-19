Jaron Ennis and Armando Alvarez – Weigh-in results

Undefeated welterweight prospect Jaron Ennis and fellow unbeaten Armando Alvarez made weight on Thursday for their 10-round main event matchup tomorrow/Friday on ShoBox: The New Generation live on SHOWTIME® (10 p.m. ET/PT) from WinnaVegas Casino in Sloan, Iowa.





Ennis (20-0, 18 KOs), a former National Golden Gloves Champion, is a highly-touted prospect from Philadelphia taking a major step-up in opposition against Alvarez (13-0, 7 KOs), who has knocked out six of his last seven opponents. Ennis, who has knocked out his last 10 opponents, will make his television debut in Friday’s main event.

Undefeated lightweight prospects Thomas Mattice (12-0, 10 KOs) and Zhora Hamazaryan (9-0, 6 KOs) will meet in the eight-round co-feature. Mattice returns to ShoBox for the second time after debuting on the series in February. Hamazaryan faces Mattice in only his second fight in the U.S. The Armenian native, who calls former IBF Junior Welterweight Champion Sergey Lipinets a sparring partner, won his U.S. debut in February against the previously unbeaten Sergio Ramirez.

In the opening bout of the telecast, undefeated super lightweight prospects Montana Love (11-0, 5 KOs) and once-beaten Kenneth Simms Jr. (12-1, 4 KOs) both return to the series when they face off in an eight-round clash. Love returns to ShoBox for the second time and Simms will fight for the third time after losing his undefeated record on the series a year ago. The two meet again after facing each other as teenagers.





Tickets for the show, which is promoted by GH3 Promotions, Victory Promotions, Ringside Ticket Inc., Banner Promotions & Thompson Boxing are priced from $10-$60 and can be purchased at winnavegas.com.

OFFICIAL WEIGHTS:

Welterweights – 10 Rounds

Jaron Ennis: 145 ¾ Pounds





Armando Alvarez: 146 ¼ Pounds

Referee: Adam Pollack (Iowa); Judges: Bob LaFratte (Iowa), Mike Contreras (Neb.), Jeff Sinnett (Neb.)

Lightweights – Eight Rounds

Thomas Mattice: 134 ¾ Pounds

Zhora Hamazaryan: 134 ¾ Pounds

Referee: Adam Pollack (Iowa); Judges: Bob LaFratte (Iowa), Mike Contreras (Neb.), Jeff Sinnett (Neb.)

Super Lightweights – Eight Rounds

Montana Love: 140 Pounds

Kenneth Simms Jr.: 139 ¼ Pounds

Referee: Paul Parry (Neb.); Judges: Bob Lafratte (Iowa), Mike Contreras (Neb.), Jeff Sinnett (Neb.)

FINAL QUOTES:

ENNIS:

“Since I was little I’ve always felt comfortable in the ring and so relaxed. I’ve been around it for so long, watching my brothers and my dad. Boxing is all I know.

“We have a mission to accomplish for the Ennis family. That’s what keeps me grounded. Both my brothers fought on ShoBox and lost so I’m doing this for the family name.

“I looked up to Roy Jones and Floyd [Mayweather] and James Toney. I mostly watched Roy; He was my favorite fighter.

“I don’t feel the pressure. I’ve been doing this all my life and I know what it takes to be successful. I have fun doing this.”

ALVAREZ:

“The pressure is all on him. I’m the B side and no one is expecting me to win, but I’m coming win.

“He is going to use my size and height but he’s a kid. I’m a grown man. I’ll be ready for whatever he has for me.

“I’m on SHOWTIME and know everyone wants to see a knockout, so that’s what I’m going to bring.”

MATTICE:

“I don’t know anything about my opponent, but my coaches have watched some videos and we will have a plan.

“Having been on ShoBox before, I know what to expect. There will be some nerves, but I won’t be overwhelmed. I’ll be more comfortable. I’ll be a lot more comfortable.

“I’ll have to use my jab and use my distance and my range. I’ll do whatever I have to do to get the win.

“Against [Rolando] Chinea I knew if I got one shot he would go down, and that’s exactly what happened.”

HAMAZARYAN

“This is a step-up fight and I’m honored to be fighting in the United States.

“I got some great training and sparring in Los Angeles. America is the fighting mecca and all the greats eventually make it to America. Now it’s my time.

“I don’t talk much. I’m pretty quiet. I let my gloves do all the talking.

“I’ve had more than 200 amateur fights. I have strength in both hands. I’m a boxer-puncher; My style is the classic boxer-puncher.”

LOVE:

“This is a big opportunity for me and just another step to where I want to be in my career. Being on TV doesn’t affect me at all, not even the lights and the cameras. I love the cameras. I talked a lot during the fight last time and you’ll hear me doing the same thing again.

“I’ve sparred with Gervonta Davis and Devon Alexander. For this fight I sparred with Sonny Frederickson.

“I know [Simms] is a boxer and is going to try to outscore me and run around a lot but I don’t think he can hurt me. He doesn’t have the power.

“This fight for me is a game-changer. Another win on national TV will be a big step for me.”

SIMMS JR:

“I’m a different fighter now. I started working with a strength and conditioning coach ahead of this fight. I sparred with Regis [Prograis] in Houston. This was my first time training in Houston, there is just better training there than in Chicago.

“I’m making 140 pounds easy. This feels like a new beginning for me. Even though it’s been a year since I last fought, I don’t think there will be any rust.”

Barry Tompkins will call the ShoBox action from ringside with Steve Farhood and former world champion Raul Marquez serving as expert analysts. The executive producer is Gordon Hall with Richard Gaughan producing and Rick Phillips directing.