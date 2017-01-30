So, Eubank Jr can “wreck” Andre Ward, as well as GGG, DeGale, Saunders ….. says Eubank Snr

The two Eubanks, Chris Junior and Senior, sure talk, and talk and talk – the latter especially. We’ve all heard and read both men claim how Junior, the former British middleweight champ, would “wreck” middleweight king Gennady Golovkin, and we’ve heard the Eubanks claim how a win over IBF super-middleweight ruler James DeGale would be nothing more than a formality.





But it doesn’t stop there. Eubank Jnr, who lost to Billy Joe Saunders in his biggest fight/test to date, insists he would get revenge if the two met again – “it’s personal,” Junior said. And, even crazier, the latest target appears to be none other than light-heavyweight champ Andre Ward – so yes, that’s three weight divisions Eubank is looking to conquer.

It all starts, the Eubanks insist, this Saturday night in London when Junior will attempt to take Renold Quinlan’s IBO 168-pound title – in a Box Office offering on ITV (yours for “just” £12.95). After this win, Eubank will go after the big names. That’s the plan anyway.

“Andre Ward is coming over to commentate,” Senior said of his son’s fight with the once-beaten Quinlan when talking with ITV. “He’s a light-heavyweight, Junior can give away six to seven pounds to him, and still wreck him. Andre Ward, we’re chasing him as well.”

Senior adds how GGG is still the main target his son is chasing (so he would have to drop down eight pounds after dealing with Quinlan, as 160-pound ruler GGG is not moving anywhere right now) but that all the big names are on his radar. Is it ludicrous for Eubank to speak of his son even facing Ward, let alone of his statement that his son “wrecks” the pound-for-pound star? Why would Ward – who already has one eye on retirement – even look at fighting Eubank anyway?

Talking up your fighter is great, but with the Eubanks, it’s really getting silly. Ask just about any fan, and chances are strong they will tell you that Eubank, so far a proven world class contender but nothing more, loses to both GGG (painfully) and Ward, and he probably loses to DeGale and Saunders (in a return) as well.

But it’s time Eubank actually fought one of these guys, and quite literally put his money where his mouth is.