Smith – Eubank Jr Rematch Postponed Again; Crews-Dezurn Vs. Marshall Will Now Headline Non PPV Show

It’s been reported how the return fight between Liam Smith and Chris Eubank Junior has been postponed yet again. As fans know, the rematch, a return meeting between the two who met in January of this year with Smith scoring as fourth round stoppage, was initially set for June 17. That date was scrapped due to an injury that was picked up by Smith in training.

A new date of July 1 was put in place, but now Smith, suffering from an undisclosed “niggling injury,” needs more time to fully recover and the July 1 date is a no-go. The card will still go ahead, with the female world title fight between defending super-middleweight champ Franchin Crews-Dezurn facing former WBO middleweight ruler Savannah Marshall. The card on Sky Sports will not now be a pay-per-view offering, which is a good thing of course.

But spare a thought for Eubank Jr, the 33 year old must be at the limits of frustration right about now. Not only will he have to wait until some time in the summer (perhaps later) for his chance to get the revenge he craves, Eubank might be seriously thinking, wondering and worrying if this rematch will ever take place. Smith is 34 years of age (35 in July), and what if the “niggling injury” never fully heals? Granted, this is worst case scenario stuff, but it’s worth remembering that Eubank said a while back that he turned down a multi-million £pound offer to fight Conor Benn next instead, this an offer he turned down because he wanted/wants revenge over Smith so bad.

Now, Eubank, who had just one fight last year, and just two the year before, will perhaps have to make do with having just two fights this year. Eubank, for reasons beyond his control, has not been active at all (the Benn fight collapsed last year because of Benn’s well-publicised failed drugs tests). In fact, since way back in December of 2019, Eubank has had just four fights, one of which he lost.

For his part, Smith, 33-3-1(20) says he is “gutted” he has had to delay the rematch once again, but that when he is fully fit, he can beat Eubank all day and night. We shall see. We hope. Apparently, another new date is expected next week some time.