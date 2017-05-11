Sky Sports to broadcast Ward v Kovalev II

Sky Sports will show the highly-anticipated rematch between Andre Ward and Sergey Kovalev on 17 June at the iconic Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

After Ward’s contentious points-decision victory the bill has been labelled ‘No Excuses’.

A range of support programming will be made available to Sky Sports customers ahead of the bout including Ringside and Toe to Toe.





Adam Smith, head of Sky Sports Boxing, said: “This is one of the most intriguing rematches we’ve had for years. The first one was close and caused plenty of debate, and the second could well do just the same.

“Should Kovalev have got it, especially after that second-round knockdown, or did Ward’s superior skills deserve the decision? Either way both will be out to prove they are the best light-heavyweight in the world, again.”

The fight will be shown in the early hours of the morning in the UK on 18 June, with the channel likely to be Sky Sports 1.