Shelly Finkel Says Deontay Wilder Comeback Fight “Will Probably Be Agreed And Then Announced Next Week”

Will Deontay Wilder fight again? It seems the skinny-legged one (the recent pics of Wilder, back at work in the gym, looking fit but thin having alarmed plenty of fans) will indeed return to the ring. Back in the gym, the former WBC heavyweight king seems to be as popular as ever, and the anticipated comeback could be big stuff.

Shelly Finkel, who spoke with Sun Sport in the UK, said Wilder’s return fight could be “agreed and then announced” as soon as next week. Finkel says there are “several” fighters being looked at as Wilder’s comeback foe.

“Spoke with him on Tuesday, he couldn’t be happier,” Finkel said of Wilder. “He’s having a great time and he’s getting more attention now than ever before. He’s out in Vegas training and he’s very happy. He’s at the UFC gym training, we’re not exactly sure when the next fight will be yet but I hope to have that together in the next week or so. I think next week we’ll probably have an agreement and then an announcement.”

Quite recently, Frank Warren said he had “heard it will be Robert Helenius” who faces Wilder in his ring return, but Finkel says nothing has been agreed as of yet.

“Frank and I are pretty close, and Frank said to me, ‘are you looking at Helenius?’ I said, ‘yeah, I’m interested in him for Deontay.’ Then, all of a sudden he tells people that. And that’s how that all started. At this moment, he’s just one of several we’re looking at.”

So it seems it’s all systems go as far as Wilder’s comeback is concerned, and that it is just down to who the guy in the opposite corner will be. A Wilder comeback could be huge, and we fans do hope to see “The Bronze Bomber” back doing what he did before he ran into Tyson Fury, and that’s score chilling, highlight reel KO’s. Even in defeat, in the third war with Fury, Wilder elevated his reputation; the heart, desire and toughness Wilder showed earning him much respect.

Now, the question is, how much has Wilder got left? This is the question fans have been asking since the October thriller that saw both men take plenty of punishment and hit the canvas more than once each. Can Wilder rule the world again? And just who will the comeback foe be?