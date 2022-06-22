Shakur Stevenson warns Spence about Crawford, talks Tank Davis fight

Shakur Stevenson is warning Errol Spence that he’s got to be aware of Terence Crawford’s speed because he’s faster than he looks.

IBF/WBA/WBC welterweight champion Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) could be in for a big shock when he gets inside the ring with WBO champion Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) later this year and realizes that he’s walked into a massacre.

Spence’s recent fight against WBA champion Yordenis Ugas exposed his vulnerabilities throughout the contest last April, and he was fortunate not to have been knocked out by the talented Cuban.

After that tougher-than-expected fight, Spence would be wise to take a tune-up match before fighting Crawford because he showed too many flaws in his game to steam straight into the battle with the Omaha, Nebraska native.

“Terence Crawford,” said Shakur Stevenson to Fight Hub TV when asked who is his #1 pound-for-pound. “I think Terence Crawford should be #1 because every time out, he delivers.

“Bud has got to be aware that Errol wants it to be a slug-fest, so he’s going to throw a bunch of punches. He wants it to be an ugly fight.

“Errol has got to be aware of Terence’s speed. I don’t think he realizes that Terence is a lot faster than he looks on the outside when you get on the inside.

“It was good. He helped me prepare for my fight,” said Stevenson about Crawford, helping him spar to prepare him for his unification clash against former WBC super featherweight champion Oscar Valdez.

“I sparred nine rounds with Crawford, and I knew fighting Valdez wouldn’t be too hard.

“He’s not as quiet as everybody makes it seem. He’s really a talkative type of person. He’ll talk to you all day, but he’s got to be comfortable with you.

Shakur talks future fight with Tank Davis

“Expect greatness,” said Shakur when asked what the fans can expect from him. “It’s probably not going to happen in the next fight for so.

“So, I got to focus on what’s in front of me, and I’m going to focus on the dudes in front of me. I’m still at 130,” said Stevenson when asked about a fight against Tank Davis.

“He’s [Tank] is at 135, but when the time comes, it’s going to be fireworks. It’s going to be a big, big night. I feel like two special fighters get in the ring, and it’s going to sell out, and we’re going to do great numbers,” said Shakur about a fight in the future against Tank Davis.

A fight between Shakur and WBA ‘regular’ lightweight champion Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis likely won’t happen for another two years because the promoters won’t want to risk either of them losing.

Tank didn’t look great in his recent victory over Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero on May 28th. He needs to get more seasoning under his belt against Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney before facing Shakur.