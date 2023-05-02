Shakur Stevenson on Jamaine Ortiz: “He’s going to get picked apart”

Shakur Stevenson says he’ll pick Jamaine Ortiz a part if the two of them fight next. Ortiz (16-1-1, 8 KOs) has been vocal recently, saying he wants to fight Shakur (20-0, 10 KOs), as he feels he can beat him.

Shakur thinks that Ortiz, who is coming off a loss to Vasily Lomachenko last October, is looking for a payday against him.

Whether that’s the case or not, Ortiz, 27, is still an upgrade over Stevenson’s last opponent Shuichiro Yoshino because he was a slow guy that was no match for him in their fight on April 8th in a WBC lightweight title eliminator.

The World Boxing Council sanctioned the Stevenson vs. Yoshino fight as a title eliminator, but they should have insisted that Shakur fight a better opponent like Jamaine because that was a poor fight.

“I think he’s biting off more than he can chew, but this is not Lomachenko,” said Shakur Stevenson to Mill City Boxing about Jamaine Ortiz. “With Lomachenko, he’s really small. He’s really little.

“I’m not a super little dude. I’m solid enough. 135 is my natural [weight class],” Shakur continued. “I’m way better than Jamaine Ortiz. Jamaine Ortiz is going to be in there getting picked apart badly. I don’t know why he’s trying [to fight me].

“Big payday. He’s trying to make some money. He needs some money in his pocket. Everybody out here is trying to eat, but truth be told. We know that fight is going to go,” said Stevenson about Ortiz.

“I know I’ll give Shakur his first loss. He says I’m a tough dude, but that’s all he’s looking at,” said Jamaine. “He’s never fought a guy like me. Everyone has always said about me that I’m going to be a cakewalk for everybody I fought, and that was less of a case for everybody I fought.

“I’ll let him keep thinking that. I’ll let the whole world think that, and I’ll keep surprising the world. I’m going to keep showing the world who I am, and I’m going to keep doing it and doing it until I’m the best in the world and people can’t deny me.

“He ended up stopping Herring, so that’s better than a decision. It went to decision,” said Jamaine when asked how his fight with Jamel Herring went.

“The dude he [Shakur] fought, he should have been fighting me. I seen two of his fights. The dude is bad,” said Ortiz about Stevenson’s last opponent Shuichiro Yoshino. “The dude he fought was a bum. Yeah, for sure,” said Jamaine when asked if he believes he could knock out Yoshino as well.