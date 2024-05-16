Shakur Stevenson Backs Crawford to Beat Canelo: “I Seen Bud Hurt Heavyweights”

Lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson is backing Terence Crawford to beat Canelo Alvarez when or if that fight happens between them.

Stevenson trained in the same gym as former three-division world champion Crawford and knows what he can do inside the ring.

Shakur feels he’s got more than enough power to earn the respect of undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo and beat him. to dethrone him.

That fight could happen with them soon if Crawford wins his match against WBA junior middleweight champion Israil Madrimov on August 3rd, and Canelo is victorious in his match in September against whoever he faces.

“Bud can beat Canelo”

“I seen Bud hurt heavyweights. So, I don’t agree with the logic where they say, ‘Bud can’t hurt Canelo’ or ‘He don’t have enough to keep Canelo off of him,'” said Shakur Stevenson to Say Cheeze about his belief that Terence Crawford can beat Canelo Alvarez.

“I think Bud is a better boxer IQ-wise. I think Bud is strong, and I think he can beat Canelo Alvarez. I stand on that. That’s just my opinion. Until someone shows me otherwise, I believe what I believe.”

The thing that could be a problem for Crawford against Canelo is the big jump up in weight. Bud is going to becoming up two weight classes, and he’s not going to get a test at 168 before fighting Canelo.

Crawford vs. Ennis: A Clash of Eras

“A hell of a fight, I don’t want it, though,” said Shakur when asked about a fight between Crawford and Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis. “Me and Boots used to battle for the best boxer award at tournaments.”

Crawford will only agree to fight the unbeaten welterweight Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis (31-0, 28 KOs) if His Excellency wants to see this fight happen. I think it could happen if Crawford is victorious against Canelo or even if he loses to him.

Crawford will be turning 37 soon, and he hasn’t got any other great options for big fights after he faces Canelo. He’s not going to move up to 175 and take on any of the killers in that weight class. It’s pointless for Crawford to fight Tim Tszyu now that he’s been beaten.

“Both of them dudes are different. I think it’s two different eras. They remind me of each other as far as in the boxing ring. Both of them can switch. Both of them can punch. Both of them are southpaws is better than their orthodox side, but Boots may say his orthodox is better,” said Shakur.

“I think his southpaw is better than his orthodox side. I think they remind me of each other, and both of them are in the gym. They don’t drink, don’t smoke,” said Shakur.