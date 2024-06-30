Shakur Stevenson Aims for Stellar Performance in Hometown Title Defense

WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson (21-0, 10 KOs) will look to put on an impressive this Saturday night on July 6tth in his title defense against Artem Harutyunyan (13-1, 7 KOs) in front of his home crowd at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

The Need for a Statement Victory

Stevenson’s contract with Top Rank expires with this fight, making him a promotional-free agent. That’s why he must look as good as possible against Harutyunyan to get the best offer for the next promotional company he signs with if he chooses not to stay with Bob Arum’s Top Rank.

Shakur cannot turn in another performance like we saw from him last November and in his fights against Oscar Valdez, Jeremiah Nakathilia, and Robson Conceicao.

In terms of true talent and potential, this undercard is arguably better than the Anthony Joshua vs. Daniel Dubois card on September 21st.

An Undercard Packed with Talent

– O’Shaquie Foster vs. Robson Conceição

– Keyshawn Davis vs. Miguel Madueño

– William Foster III vs. Eridson Garcia

– Kelvin Davis vs. Kevin Johnson

– Abdullah Mason vs. Luis Lebron

– Ali Feliz vs. Robson Perez

– Keith Colon vs. Hunter Turbyfill

Stevenson feels that he’s the best fighter in the lightweight division, and he can’t wait to prove that by beating the top fighters like Gervonta Davis. However, it’s questionable whether he can win a fight like that on the scorecards without being stationary.

To beat the big names, Shakur must stand and fight because the judges aren’t going to give him rounds if his game is based on playing tag and then dashing away.

That style will work against fighters that aren’t popular, but the judges won’t give Shakur a decision if he fights like that against Tank Davis. If Shakur stands and fights, he’ll probably get knocked out because he has no power to keep Tank honest.

Stevenson’s Quest for Lightweight Supremacy

“I’m that guy, and I can’t wait for that day. So, I can’t focus on the people that try to downplay my last performance,” said Shakur Stevenson to Kevin Iole about his fight against Edwin De Los Santos last November.

“It’s not going to be action-packed when it’s one-sided. When you’re putting hands on people and beating people up, that’s enough. I feel my last performance is a testament to how great I really am, even on a bad night. Even on a bad night, I could come out on top against a really good fighter,” said Shakur.