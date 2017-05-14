Sena Agbeko stops Holmes in round 3 in second fight of 2017

Ghana’s Sena Agbeko recorded a second straight victory of 2017 with a round 3 technical knockout victory over Christian Bruffy Holmes on Saturday night in the US.

Agbeko only fought for the first time in three years in March and maintained his push to get to the very top with the resounding victory over Holmes who was so battered in the first two rounds he failed to answer the bell for round 3 at the Frank Cochran Centre, Meridian, Mississippi.





Young Agbeko by the victory, improved his near perfect career record to 17 wins, one defeat with 16 KOs to boot.

Now the Ghanaian, a graduate with first degree in journalism and public relations from the Ghana Institute of Journalism, eyes bigger prospects in chase of joining Ghana’s elite list of boxing world champions and believes he is on the right path to realising the dream.

“I want to thank my team for representing the red, gold, green of Ghana and for all the sacrifices, that’s why I got the TKO like I was supposed to,” Agbeko posted on social media few minutes after the victory.

“Thanks to everyone who wished me well. We’ll relish the little victories until we get the big ones. All glory belongs to God,” he added.

Now he has his next fight already confirmed for September and Sena is taking it all one step at a time.

“September 15th in Nashville is another date I have then we’ll go from there,” he told SportnetGhana.com exclusively.

“Winning the world title? No, not yet. I’m giving myself a couple more years. It’s not that easy to get there and right now I have no manager or promoter but we’re working towards it,” Agbeko said.