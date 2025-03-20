Sebastian Fundora’s Return: ‘Towering Inferno’ Promises to ‘Break Faces’ and Cement Championship Reign Against Chordale Booker

WBC and WBO junior middleweight champion Sebastian Fundora says he’s ready to show the fans and the media why he’s a two-belt champ this Saturday when he defends against Chordale Booker in the main event at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Fundora (21-1-1, 13 KOs) says he’s not overlooking the underdog Booker (23-1, 11 KOs) because he was expected to lose his last fight against Tim Tszyu and proved the oddsmakers wrong.

The Year’s Wait

It’s taken ‘The Towering Inferno’ Fundora a year to make his first defense due to injuries and a fight that he was hoping to get falling apart. Booker isn’t the guy he wanted to defend against, but what he’s stuck with.

Fundora-Booker will be shown on PBC on Prime Video this Saturday, March 22nd. The event begins at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT.

Undercard fights

Jeus Ramos Jr. vs. Guido Emmanuel Schramm

Elijah Garcia vs. Terrell Gausha

“The last fight, we were the underdog, and look how that came out. We don’t look past Booker. This is the fight we’re focused on. We’ve been focused on this fight for three months now. Come Saturday night, we’re going to show you what we need to do,” said Sebastian Fundora during today’s media workout for his fight this Saturday against Chordale Booker in Las Vegas.

Many boxing fans had predicted that Tim Tszyu would be too powerful for the 6’5 1/2″ Fundora and would do the same thing that Brian Mendoza had done in their previous fight. Former Tszyu victim Mendoza knocked out Fundora in the seventh round on April 8, 2023. He showed that Fundora is vulnerable to a power puncher, but Tszyu never got going after being cut early against Sebastian.

Breaking Faces

“If I’m not the one throwing, he’s going to be doing that to me. Break faces every day. The best defense is offense. If you’re not punching, they’re going to be punching you. It’s simple. You’ve got to throw punches,” said Fundora.

If you don’t get to Fundora early, he can be a nightmare due to his work rate and size. He did a number on Tszyu and Erickson Lubins’ faces in those two fights.