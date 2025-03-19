Ryan Garcia’s Astronomical Payday: $20 Million Revealed for Rolando Romero ‘Tune-Up’ Fight, Setting Stage for Potential Haney Rematch Riches

Ryan Garcia revealed today that he’s making around $20 million for his May 2nd headliner against Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero on the Fatal Fury event at Times Square in New York City.

That’s an absurd amount of money for what is seen as a tune-up fight for Kingry, which will prepare him for his rematch against Devin Haney in October on a Riyadh Season card.

$20 Million Kingry

In an interview today, Ryan praised Turki Alalshikh for his work in the sport. He’s the one who is making the rematch between him and Haney happen. Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) smiled when asked if he wanted to work with Turki Alalshikh his entire career.

Obviously, if Ryan is going to make that kind of money fighting guys like Rolly, why wouldn’t he want to continue working with Turki for the remainder of his career? It’s unclear whether Garcia and Haney need to win their fights on May 2nd for their rematch to happen in October.

If winning isn’t necessary, that takes a lot of pressure off. Kingry has got the job going up against Rolly (16-2, 13 KOs), who has a lowly 1-2 record in his last three fights, but Devin’s situation is not as clear cut. He’s facing someone who is actually good, Jose Ramirez and he could lose the fight. Haney-Ramirez is the co-feature on the Ryan vs. Rolly card on May 2nd.

If Ryan is getting $20 million for his fight, it would be interesting to know what Haney will be getting a fight in the chief support against the dangerous former WBC and WBO light welterweight champion Ramirez (29-2, 18 KOs).

“He’s going to move the needle. There is a method to what he’s doing, and I think he’s the new guy on the lock. I think he’s going to take over,” said Ryan Garcia to AK and Barak’s YouTube channel, talking about Turki Alalshikh. “If you’re hating on him, it’s weird because he’s bringing all the best fights possible.

“He’s making sure we fight, me and Devin. If you have any excuses, it’s not about money. He’s exposing people. So, if they deny a fight, it ain’t about money, for sure,” said Ryan.

The Big Bucks

Akin ‘AK’ Morales: “Teofimo was on with us and said something about a $30 million, three-fight deal [with Turki]. That’s what he’s looking at. So, in this fight [Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero], is this fight going to be the most money you ever made or close to it? What is the money looking at?”

Ryan Garcia: “I’ll do higher or lower.”

Akin: “Okay, so for this particular fight against Rolly, will you be making more than $10 million?”

Ryan: [Positions his hand up to show he’s making more than $10 million].

Akin: “More than $15 [million]?”

Ryan: [Pushes his thumb up to indicate he’s making more than $15 million].

Akin: “$20 [million]?”

Ryan: “Around there.”