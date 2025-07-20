Usyk Destroys Dubois (Again) and Joins the Heavyweight Gods – Undisputed Twice, Undeniable Forever

Oleksandr Usyk isn’t chasing greatness anymore — he’s part of it. With a savage fifth-round knockout over Daniel Dubois at Wembley, the Ukrainian maestro became the first man ever to become undisputed heavyweight champion twice in the four-belt era. That’s not just rare. That’s historic. That’s Ali-Joe Louis territory.

You can argue resume, you can argue eras — but good luck finding a fighter who has done more with less noise, less protection, and more risk than Oleksandr Usyk.

Two-division dominance, 100% smoke for everybody

Usyk cleaned out the cruiserweight division. Every belt. No catchweights. No ducking. No home cooking. He travelled to enemy turf and beat every champion in their backyard — Briedis in Latvia, Gassiev in Russia, Glowacki in Poland, Loudmouth Huck in Germany.

Then, he moved up to heavyweight — a weight class people told him he was too small for — and made it look even easier.

Beat Anthony Joshua in his third fight at heavyweight.

Beat him again, clearer, in the rematch.

Took Tyson Fury’s zero in a generational fight for undisputed.

Voluntarily vacated a belt just to re-become undisputed by knocking out Dubois… again.

That’s not a champion. That’s a collector. Belts, names, legacies — all ticked off, all handled.

Who Can Beat Usyk Now?

Let’s stop pretending there’s a line of killers waiting to dethrone Oleksandr Usyk. He’s beaten everyone worth mentioning, and done it with footwork, IQ, and spiteful precision. After destroying Daniel Dubois (again) and reclaiming his IBF belt to become a two-time undisputed heavyweight king, the only real question left is: why is he still fighting?

Here’s the so-called “list” — and why none of them have a prayer unless Usyk’s legs finally say no more:

Tyson Fury – Already got outboxed and outfought twice. Usyk made the so-called “Gypsy King” look like a frustrated tourist. No trilogy needed.

Anthony Joshua – Already lost twice. Mentally fragile, robotic, and allergic to pressure. He’s not closing the gap in a third try.

Deontay Wilder – Hasn’t won a meaningful fight in years. His only shot is landing a miracle right hand — and Usyk is too slick, too smart, and too composed to give him that opening.

Zhilei Zhang – Slower than molasses and turns like a cargo ship. Yes, he’s dangerous for about four rounds. Then Usyk takes him apart.

Filip Hrgovic – Looked awful in his last outing and barely got past Zhang. Too upright. Too stiff. No clue what to do with lateral movement.

Arslanbek Makhmudov – Big puncher, no head movement. Usyk would make him miss so badly the ref might call it a shutout mercy stoppage.

Joseph Parker – Let’s address this one properly:

Parker’s a nice guy. Solid chin. Great work rate when he feels like it. But Usyk would treat him like a light spar. He’s too slow to close distance, too passive when he’s behind, and too respectful of fast movers.

If Joe Joyce walked him down, what do you think Usyk’s footwork would do? It would be a 12-round dance recital starring one man.

That’s the “threat list” — a collection of big men with puncher’s chances and zero actual blueprint to beat a fighter who doesn’t get hit clean, doesn’t gas, and doesn’t panic.

Should Usyk hang them up now?

He’s already lapped the division. Twice.

He unified cruiserweight by fighting everyone in their backyard.

He moved up, won every title at heavyweight — then gave one up on purpose to beat the man who held it.

He’s already beaten the top three heavyweights of his era two times each.

If there’s no mega-money third Fury fight — or something truly outrageous from Saudi — what’s the point?

What’s he supposed to do? Babysit the IBF belt while defending against Hrgovic at the O2? No thanks. Usyk deserves arenas, anthems, and all the damn fireworks.

He’s 37. He’s healthy. He’s rich. And he’s got a flawless résumé.

Already top five… and climbingUsyk’s résumé:

Olympic gold medalist

Undisputed cruiserweight

Two-time undisputed heavyweight

Undefeated (24-0), with wins over every belt-holder that mattered

Eight world title fights at heavyweight — all won

Put that next to anyone outside Ali, Louis — and it holds up.

He doesn’t need trash talk. He doesn’t need five rematches with B-level contenders. He just keeps beating the best and collecting hardware. That’s not hype. That’s legacy.

f the next fight isn’t a $100M legacy stamp, he should walk. Not because he’s done — but because they are.

Boxing couldn’t break him.

Time hasn’t caught him.

And no heavyweight alive has figured him out.