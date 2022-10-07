Sebastian Fundora 153.5 vs. Carlos Ocampo 153.5 – weights

WBC interim super welterweight champion Sebastian ‘The Towering Inferno’ Fundora (19-0-1, 13 KOs) and challenger Carlos Ocampo (34-1, 22 KOs) both weighed in at 153.5 lbs for their headliner on Showtime this Saturday, October 8th at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

(Photo credit: Esther Lin/SHOWTIME)

#13 WBC Ocampo is an underdog going up against the big 6’6″ Fundora. During their face-off today, Fundora towered over Ocampo and looked considerably taller than the 5’10 1/2″ Mexican fighter.

Fundora appeared to be two divisions larger than Ocampo, who has his work cut out for him on Saturday night. Ocampo has won his last 11 fights coming into Saturday’s contest, but he’s not faced anyone near the level of the 24-year-old Fundora.

Ocampo’s best wins of the 11-fight winning streak have come against Vicente Martín Rodríguez and Mikael Zewski.

Fundora is coming off a ninth-round demolition job on Erickson ‘The Hammer’ Lubin last April. In that fight, Fundora rearranged Lubin’s face with his high punch output. By the time the bout was halted in the ninth round, Lubin’s face was unrecognizable.

Fundora was knocked down in the seventh round after Lubin unloaded with a series of heavy shots that put ‘The Towering Inferno’ down briefly on the canvas. However, when Fundora got back up, he turned up his offense into another gear and wiped out Lubin.

Other weights:

Jerwin Ancajas 114.75 vs. Fernando Daniel Martinez 114.75

Juan Macias Montiel 160 vs. Carlos Adames 160 lbs

Fundora’s goal is to challenge Jermell Charlo for his undisputed junior middleweight championship as soon as possible. There’s no telling how soon that fight will be because Charlo is already planning on defending against his WBO mandatory Tim Tszyu in early 2023.

After that, he’s likely to sit out the remainder of the year until making a solitary defense in 2024.

“I think I have those moments right before the fight when I’m walking into the arena, and the crowd is cheering for me, and I take a deep breath. ‘It’s time to do the job.’

“I focus on what we do, and what we do is going to make us win the fight,” said Fundora. “I don’t worry about what fight he is going to bring. I just worry about how I’m going to fight. I’m grateful for every step I take, every step forward and every step back, using my range, whether it’s inside or outside. I bring the tactics that work for me,” said Fundora.