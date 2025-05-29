Charlo’s Psychological Warfare: Is He Provoking Canelo With PED Allegations?

A rejuvenated-looking Jermall Charlo appeared to be playing mind games with Canelo Alvarez, bad-mouthing him something fierce, telling the media that he thinks the Mexican star is still using PEDs.

(Credit: Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions)

Jermall had been asked about his thoughts on Canelo’s teammate, Jaime Munguia, getting popped for having testosterone metabolites from a VADA test a day after his win over Bruno Surace on May 3rd in Riyadh. Once Jermall started talking, he couldn’t shut up.

Jermall’s Strategic PED Rant

Instead of talking about his fight this Saturday against Thomas LaManna in Las Vegas, Jermall unloaded his thoughts on Canelo, believing he’s still using clenbuterol, the PED he tested positive for in 2018.

For Charlo to spend so much time yakking about this, it had to have been a sneaky tactic to anger Canelo, get him furious enough to where he’d want to fight him next after his September 13th clash against Terence Crawford.

If Jermall can get that fight next, he’d make a goldmine, and jump in front of Caleb Plant and other fighters that are pushing for the match. Plant has been pushing so hard for the rematch with Canelo that he’s already started the ‘Revenge Tour’, despite losing two out of his last four fights. Wouldn’t it be rich if Jermall comes back after two years, takes one tune-up against the journeyman LaManna, and gets the lucrative fight against Canelo?

“Y’all think Canelo hasn’t been taking clenbuterol for a long time? Y’all think he ain’t back on that sh*t?! Or y’all think it was in the steaks because I go to Mexico all the time eating steak. I ain’t never got popped for no sh*t like that,” said Jermall Charlo to the media, trashing Canelo Alvarez.

Charlo’s Psychological Warfare

This has to be seen as psychological warfare on Jermall’s part because he seemed to be enjoying demonizing Canelo, making him out to be a fighter who never got off the PEDs after being popped for it in 2018. At the time, the official excuse by Alvarez was that he had eaten tainted meat in Mexico. That excuse didn’t work, though, as he was still suspended for six months and viewed as a cheat.