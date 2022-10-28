Ryan Garcia worried Gervonta Davis fight slipping away

Ryan Garcia took to Twitter tonight to rant about his concerns about his stalled-out negotiations for a mega-fight against Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis.

Their fight is reportedly in limbo right now due to the network issues involving DAZN and Showtime, and it’s unclear whether this problem will get fixed anytime soon.

Ryan states that he’s accepted all the terms for the Tank fight, and yet it’s still not happening. Again, it’s going to take the networks to come to an agreement for the fight to get made.

If the negotiations drag on too long, Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs) and Tank will need to take interim fights to stay busy. They need to stay active because the boxing public will forget about them if they invest too much time trying to make their fight happen.

2- We gotta get this BS figured out. This should have been the best couple of months in boxing. Spence / Crawford fell apart, me and Tank running into issues…that’s not what boxing is supposed to be about. Respectfully, celebrity boxing should not be defining our sport. — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) October 28, 2022

4- I want this fight for my career and, real talk, my mental health. The guys in charge CAN make this happen. Dont let this break down. I’m asking on behalf of everyone who loves the most beautiful sport in the world. — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) October 28, 2022

“I wish I could give you a definite answer. What I can tell you is that our side is going to stay at the table for as long as it’s going to take,” said Showtime’s Stephen Espinoza to Fight Hub TV about the Ryan Garcia vs. Gervonta Davis negotiations.

“No, we’re not walking away, and Tank’s not looking at other opportunities. I’m not going to surprise anybody. This is going to be played out until a deal can or can’t be made.

“At this point, Tank wants the fight, and I know Ryan wants the fight. The negotiations are run by the promoters, and that promoter deal is addressing everything. Who should be the network, and what should be the financial split and everything.

“We don’t have a deal yet. I think it’s close. Networks are one of the issues. There are a couple of other issues, but hopefully, we’ll make everybody double down and get this.

“Like I said, this is one of the best fights that can be done in the sport. They’re both at the peak of their careers with two great fan bases. We’ll stay at the table as long as it takes to make it,” said Espinoza.

It doesn’t sound good based on what Espinoza is saying. If the networks feel that the fight isn’t big enough to share, they’re never going to agree to make it a dual promotion. After all, this isn’t Floyd Mayweather Jr vs. Manny Pacquiao. It’s not that kind of a fight.