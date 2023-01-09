Ryan Garcia won’t be Gervonta Davis’ toughest test says trainer Calvin Ford

Gervonta ‘Tank Davis’ coach Calvin Ford admits that Ryan Garcia isn’t the “toughest test” of his career, but he believes he’ll put in a lot of effort to try and win.

For the fans’ sake, hopefully, Ford is wrong about Ryan not being the toughest test because the last thing they want is another mismatch for Tank Davis (28-0, 26 KOs), especially if they’re being asked to pay $78 to see the fight on PPV.

At this point, we don’t know if that will be the price. It won’t be surprising if the price for the Tank vs. Ryan fight on Showtime PPV is $100 like we saw for the Floyd Mayweather Jr vs. Manny Pacquiao fights in 2015 & the Conor McGregor match.

We’d know for sure if Ryan Garcia will be Gervonta’s toughest test if the famous Instagram star had fought some notable fighters.

Unfortunately, the best name on Ryan’s resume is Luke Campbell, who couldn’t hold a candle to top lightweights Frank Martin, Shakur Stevenson, Devin Haney, Vasyl Lomachenko, or Isaac Cruz. It’s questionable whether Ryan Garcia could beat any of those fighters, aside from getting a lucky knockout.

You can argue that Tank Davis’ opponent from last Saturday, Hector Luis Garcia, was the toughest test than Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs) will be, and that’s just the start.

Tank has been matched tough against Mario Barrios, Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero, Isaac Cruz, and Leo Santa Cruz. Those would be a formidable opponent for Ryan Garcia and a massive step up from the guys he’s been facing during his career.

“We got to let it get negotiated, but I think that’s going to happen,” said Calvin Ford to Thaboxingvoice about the Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia fight taking place in Las Vegas in April.

“I really think that’s going to happen because y’all see the crowd tonight. He pushed the envelope. I don’t believe Ryan will be his toughest [test], but I believe Ryan is going to put all his effort into doing what he wants to do because you have to remember, he shows up when we think he won’t show up.

“When you look at some of his fights, you thought, ‘Ryan ain’t going to make it through this fight.’ What happens? [Javier] Fortuna. I thought Fortuna was going to walk through him.

“I thought he was,” said Ford when reminded that Fortuna was coming off a recent loss to Joseph ‘Jojo’ Diaz when he fought Ryan Garcia last July in Los Angeles.

“Fortuna can fight. He can fight better than Ryan. Will you agree with me about that? Again, he took the challenge. This is how I look at it. Ryan is the first one on the block. After that, who is next?” said Ford.



