Ryan Garcia wants rematch with Tank Davis at “140, no rehydration clause”

Ryan Garcia says he wants a rematch with Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis at 140 without a rehydration clause after he picks up some wins at light welterweight.

Tank stopped Ryan (23-1, 19 KOs) in the seventh round on April 22, but the victory was a hallow because Kingry was feeling the effects of draining down to the 136-lb catchweight along with a 10-lb rehydration clause.

For Ryan to put himself in a strong position to get a rematch against Tank Davis (29-0, 27 KOs), he’ll need to beat some credible opponents and possibly one of the champions at light welterweight.

Ryan has already put together a small list of fighters he’s targeting for his next fight in the summer, consisting of Rolly Romero, Isaac Cruz, and Teofimo Lopez.

One of them would be excellent for Ryan to get his feet wet in the 140-lb division, but if he’s serious about getting a rematch with Tank Davis, he’ll need to defeat one of the top dogs. These would be the guys that Ryan would need to beat:

Regis Prograis

Josh Taylor

Subriel Matias

Devin Haney is moving up to 140 as well, so he’s a potential name for Ryan to add to his list, provided that he isn’t beaten in his next fight or two. Haney is already trying to set up a title shot against WBC light welterweight champion Prograis in his debut in the 140-lb division.

“I learned a lot; he was the better man. I want to run that back in the future after I rack up some wins at the right weight,” said Ryan Garcia to Bradley Martyn about his wanting to avenge his loss to Gervonta Davis.

Ryan was in an unwinnable position taking on the more experienced Gervonta. Not only did Ryan have to put up with the weight stipulations consisting of the 136-lb catchweight and 10-lb rehydration clause, but he also suffered a rib injury during training camp and fought with that problem.

The icing on the cake is the mole in Ryan’s camp, passing along information about what his team was doing. It was a lousy situation that Ryan was in, and not surprising that he lost, given what he was up against.

“The right weight, 140 pounds, no rehydration clause. I did it for the people this time, but when I come back, I’m going to do it for me. I’m hungry right now. I got a new coach, a great coach, Derrick James. We’re going to be together,” said Ryan Garcia to Bradley Martyn.