Ryan Garcia tells Gervonta Davis: I’m a bigger star than you

Ryan Garcia says he’s a bigger star than Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis, and he says the ONLY way the Mayweather promoted fighter can bring in big numbers on his pay-per-view events is if he fights him.

Ryan might actually be have a point of him being a bigger name than the 27-year-old Tank Davis (26-0, 24 KOs) due to his 8.7 million followers on Instagram and 1.14 subscribers to his YouTube channel.

Mayweather Promotions and Showtime have been putting all Tank’s fights on PPV lately regardless of who he faces, and the numbers haven’t been huge. Normally, promoters don’t put a ighter on PPV until they’ve been seen a lot and have a huge following.

What they’ve done with Tank is rushing him into PPV before fans have gotten a chance to watch him fight, which has arguably hurt his popularity. Putting Tank’s fights behind a PPV firewall is foolish, like putting the card before the horse.

The undefeated King Ry (21-0, 18 KOs) believes that Tank will only pull in a huge number of buys against him, and they’re not going to fight unless he’s willing to give him parity.

Ryan Garcia: Tank NOT a bigger star

“The only pay-per-view that’s going to do well for [Gervonta Davis] is him and myself,” said Ryan Garcia to Inside Boxing Live. “You have to come up with a great deal that works for both of us, and, no, you’re not a bigger star than me, dude.

“I’m probably more of a star than you, but you won’t admit it, so I’ll suck my ego up and say 50-50,” said Ryan.

Tank likely won’t ever become a star on the level of a Mayweatehr or Pacquiao due to him being rushed into PPV, and more importantly, the fact that he’s not fighting the elite guys.

We’re not seeing Tank fight Vasily Lomachenko, George Kambosos Jr, Ryan Garcia, and Shakur Stevenson and we probably never will.

Kambosos fight possible for Ryan

“I’m happy where I’m at right now. I like how I played my hand and now I’m ready to beat this guy [Emmanuel] Tagoe, and hopefully, fight Kambosos.

“He keeps on barking. This is what I don’t get. Kambosos keeps barking on the Internet, responding to people, ‘That’s not true. I’m the boss.’ Dude, why do you need to lie? Don’t say anything.

“You know the truth is out there. Robert Garcia said it, everybody said it. Just stay quiet and see how it plays out. Who cares what people are saying on the Internet? The fight is either going to happen or not,” said King Ry about a match between him and Kambosos Jr. in 2022.

“I honestly would love to fight Kambosos, but I personally don’t need to go that route. I can beat Tagoe and go some other route, or fight some other dude. I can fight whoever I want and do pretty good.

“Don’t lie. Just let things play out how they’re going to play out. If you want to go my route, let’s do it. If not, go to Lomachenko, fight Devin Haney. You can go that route.

“I like Kambosos, I give him props. I told him a long time ago, ‘Hey man, I think you can beat Teofimo. Good luck, do your thing.’ He said, ‘Yeah, man. If I beat him, you can have the first crack at it, I promised you.’ I was cool with it.

“Then all of a sudden when I say, because somebody asked me, how I thought that fight was going to play out. We’re still competitors. I’m not going to be all lovey-dovey [with Kambosos].

“I’m going to say that I think I’m going to knock you out within seven rounds because I personally think that. Then he [Kambosos] got all butt-hurt by that.

“Devin got a crazy amount of money [from DAZN]. I’m like, ‘Damn, kudos to you. You’re making a lot of money. I don’t know you do it,” said Ryan about how well Devin Haney has done with him fighting on DAZN for Eddie Hearn.