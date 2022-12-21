Ryan Garcia says “the buzz” will be enormous for Tank Davis fight next April

Ryan ‘Kingry’ Garcia is already imagining the huge “buzz’ that will be created during the build-up to his mega-fight against superstar Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis for their April 15th fight on Showtime pay-per-view in Las Vegas.

There will be a tremendous amount of “buzz” for the Tank-Ryan fight in the months leading up to the fight, especially if they promote the bout with a lot of energy by giving countless interviews.

The Golden Boy-promoted Ryan Garcia is dealing with a huge backlash for his decision not to take a tune-up fight against Mercito Gesta on January 28th to keep him sharp for the Tank fight.

That decision by Ryan not to take the tune-up is being perceived by boxing fans as him being afraid of risking his bag against Tank. It makes Ryan look weak because he’s been telling his fans that it’s “not about the money,” which, if true, he should have taken the tune-up against the 35-year-old Gesta.

Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs) can’t wait to face the unbeaten Tank Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) to become the first person to defeat the Baltimore native to become “the biggest fighter in the world,” which is the 23-year-old Kingry’s goal.

For the time being, Ryan will need to wait on Tank Davis’ fight against unbeaten Hector Luis Garcia on January 7th on Showtime PPV.

That’s a risky one for the 28-year-old Gervonta in facing arguably the #1 fighter in the super featherweight division in undefeated Hector (16-0, 10 KOs) at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Some would say that’s an even more brutal fight for Tank Davis than Ryan Garcia will be for him.

The main difference is that Ryan has one-punch power and can end the fight against Tank Davis at a moment’s notice. You can’t say the same thing about 31-year-old Hector Garcia. If he’s going to beat the former Mayweather Promotions fighter Tank Davis, he will need to do it by outboxing him.

“This is what legends are made of,” Ryan Garcia to Sports Illustrated. “The buzz going into the fight will be enormous. “Everyone is going to be talking about it.

“My dream is to be the biggest fighter in the world and to fight the best and put on great shows and inspire the world with truth. And I think this fight will give me that voice. That’s what I aspire to do, so I think this fight will really give me that once I beat Tank.

“It’s not about the money for me,” said Kingry. “I’m just not interested in easy fights.”