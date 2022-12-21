Sandor Martin rates Josh Taylor above Regis Prograis

Sandor Martin believes WBO light welterweight champion Josh Taylor is the number one fighter in the 140-lb division today, just ahead of WBC champ Regis Prograis.

The way Taylor (19-0, 13 KOs) has performed in his last two fights against Jack Catterall and Jose Ramirez, most boxing fans would put Prograis (28-1, 24 KOs) at the #1 spot in the division and the #2 spot going to either Gary Antuanne Russell or Jose Ramirez.

“Josh Taylor is the one who deserves the most respect of all because he fought everyone and beat everyone, so for me he is the number one in the division,” Sandor Martin said to DAZN.

“The second is Prograis; he has a tremendous attitude when he steps in the ring, shows temperance, and is a very calm person in demanding moments.

“It’s a competitive and tough division, but I’m fixed on my goals… Many did not imagine a Spaniard headlining Madison Square Garden, and look what happened. I’m ready to continue surprising.”

This writer’s ranking of the best at 140:

1. Regis Prograis

2. Gary Antuanne Russell

3. Jose Zepeda

4. Jose Ramirez

5. Jack Catterall

6. Arnold Barboza

7. Josh Taylor

Some would say that Taylor’s record should be 17-2, not 19-0 because many fans believe Prograis and Catterall deserved wins over the Scottish fighter. Indeed, this writer had Taylor losing both of those fights, but it’s not a shock that he was given wins.

His fight with the American Prograis took place in London, whereas his match with Catterall was staged on home turf in Glasgow, Scotland.

Taylor, 31, has deteriorated dramatically since his questionable 12 round majority decision win over Prograis in London, England, in October 2019 in the 140-lb tournament.

That fight, along with Taylor’s grueling bout with Ramirez last year, took a lot out of him, and he’s not the same guy he was when he beat Prograis by a controversial decision.

Looking at Taylor’s physical appearance, he appears considerably older than the 33-year-old Prograis despite being two years younger at 31.

You got to wonder whether Taylor has been burning the candles at both ends outside of the ring in the last three years because he looks like he’s aging rapidly.

Whatever Taylor is doing, he needs to take it easy on himself and rest more because he looks tired & worn in his last couple of fights.

Did Prograis take the best out of Taylor and leave him a spent shell?