Ryan Garcia says Kambosos got lucky against Teofimo

Ryan Garcia isn’t giving George Kambosos Jr credit for his win over Teofimo Lopez last November because he feels it was him getting lucky in that fight.

That comment from Ryan has been echoed by many boxing fans, who feel that the only reason Kambosos beat Teofimo is that he caught him on his worst night.

Ryan (21-0, 18 KOs) says Kambosos isn’t as skilled as Teofimo, and his victory can be attributed to him working harder than the more talented Teo.

Kambosos (20-0, 10 KOs) knocked down the previously unbeaten Teofimo (16-1, 12 KOs) in the first round, and then outboxed him the rest of the way to win a 12 round split decision.

After the fight, Kambosos offered Teofimo the opportunity for a rematch, but he chose not to take and instead he decided to move up to 140.

Ranked #2 WBC Ryan, says he’s going to show Kambosos that he doesn’t belong inside the same ring with him in the future when the two fight.

Just when that’ll be is unknown because Kambosos is planning on face WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney next on June 5th in Melbourne, Australia.

Ryan has a fight coming up next month against Emmanuel Tagoe (32-1, 15 KOs) on April 9th on DAZN at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

This will be Ryan’s first fight in 15 months since his win over Luke Campbell last year in January.

“That was a very weird fight. Don’t get me wrong. Kudos for him for winning,” said Ryan Garcia to The Volume about George Kambosos Jr’s win over Teofimo Lopez.

“I don’t think he’s as skillful as Teofimo Lopez. I still don’t think he’s as skillful. I think he caught Teofimo at the right time, that’s all. I really do believe that. It’s just my opinion. I know boxing, and I could see it, do you know what I mean?

“The thing I do like about Kambosos is that he might not be the best talent, but he probably works super hard. So he beat talent [Teofimo] when talent didn’t work hard, and you can never knock a guy on that.

“I wish that he makes a lot of money in the sport and can take care of his family forever, but I will show that he doesn’t belong in the ring with me.

Stop this ok! Teofimo beat Loma, and Kambosos beat TEOFIMO, he’s the mf man right now! Ryan has not fought any Champs yet to be discrediting Kambosos! https://t.co/y0omT4cdcI — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) March 22, 2022

“I’ll get him out of there for sure, and I’m not just talking like Teofimo. I’m actually going to do it. I do,” said Ryan when asked if he believes a fight between him and Kambosos will happen.