Ryan Garcia is ducking Pitbull Cruz, and Tank Davis doesn’t want a rematch says Juan Manuel Marquez

Juan Manuel Marquez says he believes Ryan Garcia is avoiding Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz and that Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis wants no part of a rematch with him after their fight last year.

Marquez feels that Pitbull Cruz has the style to beat Ryan. With the way Cruz comes forward and throws punches from every angle, it would be a difficult one for Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs) to deal with.

Now that Ryan is fighting at 140, he has an excuse for now fighting Pitbull Cruz now because the two no longer share the same weight class.

The applause that Pitbull Cruz (24-2-1, 17 KOs) received last Sunday from the crowd at the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles following his second round knockout win over Eduardo Ramirez, it was clear that he’d stolen the show from Andy Ruiz Jr in the main event.

“He’s a great fighter with a lot of heart,” said Juan Manuel Marquez to Fight Hub TV when asked about his view of Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz.

“He’s not the most technical, but he hits hard. He gave Gervonta Davis a great fight. Gervonta Davis doesn’t want a rematch. He doesn’t even want to see a photo of him.

“Pitbull Cruz isn’t a pure boxer, but he has a lot of heart, and he delivers,” said Marquez. “I’d like to see him wait for the winner of Haney vs. Kambosos. He can be undisputed, and then why not fight Gervonta?

“It would be good to see, but why not fight the winner between Haney and Kambosos and then do the rematch?

“He’s a strong fighter, hit hard, and he looks for his opponents,” said Marquez when asked if Isaac Cruz is like Mike Tyson.

“It’s important, and people want to see that [knockouts]. You got to remember how happy people were in Los Angeles because he turned up, and people like seeing exciting fighters.

“Look, Pitbull is coming. Gallo Estrada is coming. He had a tough win over Cortes, and that wasn’t easy. But we have the quality of Gallo Estrada. Great technique.

“He was out of the ring for a year, but you can tell that he likes to train and let his hands go. Mexican boxing has a lot of talent. It’s just a question of time who is the next big figure?

“Nacho Beristain said Ryan Garcia beats the Crap out of Pitbull Cruz. Pitbull Cruz says Mexicans always hate Mexicans. I think the style that can trouble Ryan Garcia is Pitbull Cruz’s.

“It’s a rough style, undecipherable because Pitbull has a weird style. A style where you don’t know where the punches are coming from. A hook, he can hurt you. He has that style that Ryan Garcia doesn’t like. Coming in and out and letting his hands go.

“For me, it’s the style that can beat Ryan Garcia. Yeah, well, it’s showing that he’s avoiding Pitbull Cruz,” said Marquez when told that Cruz’s dad said Ryan moved up to 140 to avoid Pitbull.

“Pitbull Cruz isn’t the most technical, but he has a lot of heart and comes forward,” said Marquez.

“I think he looked really good. He’s a strong fighter and looks to knock you out,” said Leo Santa Cruz to Fight Hub TV about his opinion of Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz moments after his second round knockout win over Eduardo Ramirez.

“I don’t think Gervonta wants it, but if they fight again, I think it’s going to be another tough fight for Gervonta. Pitbull, he has a good guard, he comes forward pressuring, and you know that Gervonta doesn’t like that,” Santa Cruz continued.

“It’s going to be a really, really close fight. He can beat him, but it’s going to be hard. Yeah, he is,” said Santa Cruz when asked if Pitbull Cruz could beat Tank Davis.