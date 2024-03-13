Ryan Garcia Expresses Concern Over Jake Paul’s Mike Tyson Showdown

Ryan Garcia gave his thoughts on Jake Paul’s difficult fight coming up against former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson on July 20th. The YouTuber Paul will be facing the 58-year-old Tyson in a clash that will be streamed on Netflix and will take place at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Ryan admits that while he respects Jake’s courage in taking on Tyson, he feels this is a different type of fighter who could be too much for him. Tyson still possesses strength, and his hand speed is arguably better than any of the top heavyweights in the division today.

Some feel 34-year-old Anthony Joshua is one of the faster heavyweights in the division. However, he isn’t as far as Mike Tyson, who is 24 years younger. If Tyson lands on Jake, he could knock him out in the same way Joshua did against Francis Ngannou.

Respect and Reservations

“I don’t doubt you too much because I know you’ve got the mentality as I do. I know you’ve tapped into something that I know what you’re tapping into. So, it’s hard for me to go against you,” said Ryan Garcia on social media, talking to Jake Paul about his thoughts on his fight against former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson on July 20th on Netflix.

“I just think Mike is a whole different animal. I’ve met him in person as you have, but the dude is built different.”

Paul’s Acknowledgment of Mike Tyson’s Power

Jake Paul: “He’s [Mike Tyson] strong as s***. Just shaking his hand when we just filmed the s***, I’ve never felt a hand stronger than that before. He wasn’t like squeezing. He wasn’t trying to squeeze. It was like real, and I was like, ‘Oh f***.'”

Ryan Garcia: “I’ve got to give you props. You’re different for this. I never even imagined it. It’s really going down. It’s not preplanned. I’m not saying it is. I’m just saying. If it’s not preplanned, I’m going to pray for you. You’re nuts.”

Jake: “That’s what everyone [is saying]. Even my dad was like, ‘Yo, what? This is going to be the hardest.’ My mom, what I first told her, she was like, ‘Are you going to get knocked out?’

“There is a part of me that is a little more scared than any of my other opponents just because I know the power is the last thing to go. He still has that muscle memory. When he starts bopping around and throwing those big hooks and uppercuts.”

Concerns and Well Wishes

Ryan: “I understand your determination. You’ll figure out a game plan. I pray you’ll be okay and Mike is okay.”