Ryan Garcia Doubts Haney’s KO Power, Flaunts Success

Ryan Garcia upstaged Devin Haney today during their New York press conference for their April 20th mega-fight. Sitting on a King’s throne, flanked by six beautiful models, Ryan dismissed WBC light welterweight champion Haney’s knockout ability, daring him to “Come try and knock me out.”

Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) talked about wanting to knock out Ryan on April 20th, even discussing the possibility of scoring a first-round KO. That would be a shock to many boxing fans if Haney were to get Ryan out that quickly without a massive increase in punching power during his training camp.

Ryan said he plans on earning $100 million by the time he leaves the sport, and he could accomplish that if he defeats Haney and faces Gervonta Davis for a second time.

Theatrics and Motivation

“Come try and knock me out. I doubt that. He’s never done it before. I don’t see it changing,” said Ryan Garcia to DAZN Boxing after his New York press conference today for his fight against Devin Haney on April 20th.

“I just told my assistant to find me some models, and that was all my idea,” said Ryan about the six women that he had with him on stage today with him for the press conference. “I’m willing to do whatever I have to do. Aggression, box; you just don’t know until you’re in the ring.

Humble Beginnings, Big Ambitions

“I bet they wish they knew my strategy. I don’t know, I don’t care,” said Ryan when asked what he thinks Haney will do to try to defeat him on April 20th. “Before they were judges and we had hotels from that, we used to sleep in the car to get ready for the tournaments.

“Then we were like, ‘Nah, this ain’t the right move,’ and now we’re about to be worth $100 million. It’s different. Thank you, God. After that Tank fight, it really changed me. It woke my competitive spirit.

“After the Tank fight, I was like, ‘No, I’m different. I’m about to go destroy everybody now. I want to end my career fighting Tank Davis for a second time at 140 lbs after I defeat Devin, Teofimo, Shakur, and then Tank, and then I’m done. I don’t know the future. Yeah, yeah, yeah, I got to run that back,” said Ryan when asked if he’d still want the rematch with Gervonta Davis, even if the Baltimore native loses to someone along the way.