Ryan Garcia Breaks Silence, Claims He’s “Being Taken Advantage Of”

Ryan Garcia has finally come out of the woodwork to let fans know on social media that he’s NOT “dead,” saying he’s okay but can’t access his Instagram and that he doesn’t have his phone. He says he can’t access his credit cards and access his money. He states that he feels he’s being “taken advantage of” but doesn’t say by whom.

Garcia’s Cryptic Message

Unfortunately, Ryan fails to give any answers to why he posted the cryptic message on social media talking about 666 and “RIP Ryan.’ The post gave the impression to some that Ryan had been kidnapped or murdered. Ryan doesn’t say who posted that message and why it was made.

“Hey guys, it’s me, Ryan. I’m coming on here to explain what’s going on. I do not have my phone. My cards are locked and I’m just really being taken advantage. I can’t get access to my Instagram,” said Ryan Garcia on X today.

“I personally just want to send out a video to the people that love me and my fans and my family that’s concerned that I’m okay,” Ryan continued. “I’m not dead. I believe in Jesus; all those are lies, and they tried to put me in jail, they’re blocking my cards, I can’t access my money. Nobody is hitting me back. I don’t know what’s going on, but just know I’m okay. Love,” said Ryan on social media giving an update.

Lingering Questions and Concerns

Ryan’s unwillingness to provide answers to what happened to him during the last 24 hours is troubling, leaving these questions:

Why did he post the disturbing initial message?

Who is the “they” Garcia refers to? Could it be individuals within his professional team, personal circle, or even unknown assailants?

What legal trouble might he be facing?

It’s seems clear that the organizers of the April 20th event on DAZN PPV need to pull Ryan out of his main event fight against WBC light welterweight champion Devin Haney, and either replace him with Arnold Barboza Jr. or cancel the show entirely.

Given that Haney-Barboza Jr. would be a trainwreck in terms of PPV buys on DAZN, it would be best for Golden Boy and Matchroom to cancel the event. They can look for a big name later for Haney, someone that will bring in PPV buys because Barboza Jr. or Devin’s mandatory, Sanor Martin, won’t work.