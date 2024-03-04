Mayweather’s Solution: Crawford vs. Benavidez as a Path to Canelo

Floyd Mayweather Jr. would like to see Terence Crawford fight David Benavidez next to put the contest winner in a strong position to challenge Canelo Alvarez for his undisputed super middleweight championship.

Mayweather feels that Crawford (40-0, 31 KOs) and Benavidez have both been chasing one fighter, Canelo, successfully, and he thinks the ideal solution to their problem would be to fight each other.

The winner of that fight would be massively popular and would put intense pressure on Canelo (60-2-2, 39 KOs) to fight them. Thus far, Crawford hasn’t shown any desire to move up to 168 to prove himself against the likes of Benavidez or David Morrell Jr.

Terence just wants Canelo to give him a fight based on his win over Errol Spence Jr. and his past accomplishments of winning world titles in three weight classes.

What Crawford is failing to understand is the guys he’s beaten in his career aren’t big enough names for him to get the Canelo fight, and his lack of ambition to move up to 168 gives the vibes that he’s just looking for a handout.

By defeating WBC interim super middleweight champion Benavidez (28-0, 24 KOs), Crawford would take away Canelo’s excuse for not fighting him by showing that he’s proven himself at 168.

Chasing Canelo

“He wants to go to 168 and he wants to fight Canelo and Benavidez wants to fight Canelo bad. If they can’t get Canelo, they can fight each other, Benavidez and Crawford,” said Floyd Mayweather Jr. to Fighthype, about his solution for Terence Crawford and David Benavidez to put themselves in a position to get a match against Canelo Alvarez.

Benavidez would obviously agree to a fight with Crawford in a second if offered to him. The problem is Crawford, who wants the handout from Canelo without earning the fight, and he and his trainer Brian ‘BoMac’ McIntyre are slow to understand that they’re not getting it without hard work by running the gauntlet at 168 through Benavidez and possibly Morrell.

“Both of you guys are chasing one fighter [Canelo], and both of y’all can’t get that fighter, then both of you should say, ‘We’ll fight each other,'” Mayweather continued. “I don’t know. I just threw that out there because you told me about Benavidez trying to fight Canelo, and I know that Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford has been trying to fight Canelo.

“Both of them have been trying to get that fight done. It seems like they’ve both been trying to get it done extremely bad. If they can’t get it done, then you guys fight. Say, ‘F*** it.’ ”