Romero had been in position for a unification bout with Haney, but talks broke down over a proposed 50-50 split that was rejected. With that fight off the table, Rolly quickly took to social media, calling out the junior middleweight champion Fundora.

“Whole division went missing at 147🥱 guess I gotta take it 154 now 🤫,” Romero said on X about his interest in fighting Fundora.

A jump to 154 pounds would be a significant physical and career shift for Rolly Romero, marking his fourth weight class in under six years.

While a move from 147 to 154 is technically only a 7-pound increase, the real “jump” is the caliber of athlete he would encounter in that division. Rolly has previously questioned how Fundora makes the weight, but is now positioning himself as a challenger in that division.

Fundora is coming off a stoppage win over Keith Thurman and has already been linked to more direct title business, including early talk of a unification route at junior middleweight.

That leaves Romero outside the immediate picture, at least for now. Both fighters operate under the same banner, which removes the usual network and promotional obstacles. There has been no indication from Fundora’s side that a fight with Romero is under consideration.

Fundora entertaining a fight with Rolly is possible because of the PBC connection, but his recent comments and the current landscape suggest Rolly is far down his list of priorities.

The 6’5″ WBC junior middleweight champion Fundora is coming off an impressive performance against Thurman, and his post-fight talk focused on consolidating his status as the “king of 154” rather than taking on another welterweight moving up.

Fundora has expressed interest in Errol Spence Jr. and Jermell Charlo. Even with their long layoffs, those names carry a level of prestige and PPV history that Rolly hasn’t yet matched. For Fundora, beating the “old guard” of the PBC is about building a legacy and maximizing his earnings.

Sebastian recently told reporters, “They all need to come to me.” He views himself as the ruler of 154. While Rolly is a bigger personality, Fundora may feel he has nothing to prove by beating a much smaller man who is just arriving in the division, especially when elite 154-pounders like Vergil Ortiz Jr. and Terence Crawford are potentially in the mix.