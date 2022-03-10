Rolly Romero: Tank Davis has NO personality, and is piece of s***!

Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero says Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis has NO personality and a “piece of s***” as far as he’s concerned.

Rolly (14-0, 12 KOs) says that without Floyd Mayweather Jr. pushing Tank (26-0, 24 KOs) every step of the way, hyping him, he wouldn’t sell out arenas the way he’s doing now. In other words, it’s all because of Floyd.

Rolly will be challenging Gervonta, 27, for his WBA ‘regular’ lightweight title on May 28th on Showtime PPV at a still-to-determined venue.

These two fighters were supposed to have met three months ago on December 5th, but Rolly, 26, had to pull out of the fight after sexual assault allegations came to light.

None of the charges were proven, though, and Rolly is now cleared and ready to fight Tank in their rescheduled fight on May 28th.

Rolly: Tank sells because of Floyd

“Tank has twice as many fights as me. There’s no reason why he shouldn’t be more popular than me. But if it was Tank on his own without Floyd pushing him and hyping him up. I bet you anything that he has less followers than me right now. I bet you anything because he has no personality,” said Rolly Romero to Fighthype about Gervonta Davis.

For the record, Tank has far more followers both on Instagram and Twitter than Rolly. For example, on Instagram, Tank has 3.2 million followers compared to Rolly’s 174,000. On Twitter, Tank has 397K whereas Rolly has a rather pitiful 7,034.

“Sells out because of Floyd, not because of Tank,” said Rolly. “Tank got promoted by Floyd hardcore and has twice as many fights as me.

“That’s an obvious reason why he’s a more popular fighter. I’m a self-promoted fighter. He became a world champion in 16 fights. I did it at 12,” said Rolly in counting his WBA interim lightweight title as being a genuine champion.

“They found a reason why I was marketable enough to even be in this position. I’m one of the most self-promoted fighters of all time with the exception of the YouTubers. The YouTubers are a completely separate situation because they were already popular.

“But for me, I’m the #1 self-promoted fighter in the game. Ain’t nobody promotes me. I promote me. I could be wrong, but for me, I have 14 fights. I became the fastest world champion in the history of boxing. I did it in seven years. I don’t know anybody else doing that s***,” said Rolly.

The only title that Rolly has won during his seven-year career is the WBA interim lightweight strap, and that doesn’t count as being a true belt. That’s more of a trinket belt, and it’s unknown why Rolly is counting that as a real title.

“I became the fastest pay-per-view fighter of all time with the exception of the YouTubers, but they’re getting pay-per-views for every single view they get paid for,” said Rolly. “And, I’m the first-ever canceled fighter in the history of boxing.”

Tank is a “piece of s***” says Rolly

“Respect? What does that even mean? We’re in a boxing ring trying to kill each other. There’s no time for respect. He’s someone you shouldn’t respect anyway. He’s a f**** piece of s***,” Rolly said of Tank Davis.

“I’m not going to go into details about why he’s a piece of s***. They can figure that out on their own.

“I’m still uncivilized. A mother f*** can have a fight and respect their opponent and get the f*** knocked out. Respect is another word for f*** fear. They make you fear them, so you respect them, right?

“But if you don’t respect them and don’t fear them, then they’re just another f*** person just like you. Why am I going to respect somebody that I want to chop their f*** head off?

“I can buy my mother a house right now,” said Rolly. “I’m not really interested right now in boxing money. I’m going to be the best that I can do and the money is going to come. Most boxers don’t ever make it to millionaire. Most boxers don’t get a house out of boxing.

“I’m focused on some other things like legacy, you know? I’m going to be the greatest fighter of our era. I can’t say the greatest fighter of all time because there are a lot of mother f**** that I have to compete with that I can never fight and can never show that I’m better than.

“For instance, Floyd, prime Duran at 35. A prime Duran at 35 would beat the s*** out of me. Duran was a bad mother f**** at 135. Sugar Ray Robinson, Sugar Ray Leonard,” said Rolly.