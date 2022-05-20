Rolly Romero says “Floyd built Tank” because he has “Zero personality”

Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero says Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis would be nothing without his promoter Floyd Mayweather Jr. because he has “Zero personality” and can’t promote himself.

Floyd saved Tank (26-0, 24 KOs) from obscurity and turned him into a superstar at age 27; he’s expected to leave Mayweather Promotions after his May 28th title defense of his WBA ‘regular’ lightweight crown against the self-promoter Rolly (14-0, 12 KOs), who is almost theatrical with his artistic presence on stage.

When the two fighters are on stage, it’s shocking how Rolly overshadows Tank Davis, as well as the other fighters and his promotional team. They sit and watch Rolly with awe as he takes over the stage.

Rolly has the size and power going for him in this match, but he lacks the experience & speed that Tank Davis has going for him. Tank has been at it for a lot longer, and it’s going to require something special for Rolly to score an upset in this fight.

Rolly’s best wins:

Jackson Marinez

Avery Sparrow

Anthony Yigit

Arturs Ahmetovs

“Why wouldn’t I have confidence in myself? I’m the bigger man, I punch harder and I’m a better boxer,” said Rolly Romero to Fighthype about him rating his talent above Gervonta Davis.

“What is so impressive about his career? He lost to Isaac Cruz. Well, it could have gone either way, but he looked like s*** against a small dude.

“Mario Barrios was weight drained. He was in a bathtub for eight hours, losing weight. Leo Santa Cruz was a 118-pounder. Gamboa was way past his prime and crippled the entire fight, and he still looked like s*** and had both of his eyes s***.

“Fighting dudes that are bigger than you isn’t always the best idea. There’s been a month of upsets, and we saw Canelo get his a** beat. Tank said Canelo is his favorite fighter, so now it’s his time to get his a** beat too.

“I’m going to say this. I’m the #1 self-promoted fighter in the game right now. Most fighters rely on promotional companies and stuff to promote them. I did it differently, and that’s why I’m in this position before everybody else. I did it myself. I literally did it myself and forced my way to the top.

“They don’t have the personality. Look at Tank. He couldn’t be anything without Floyd. If it wasn’t for Floyd, he wouldn’t be anything.

“He would be completely no name because he has zero personality. Floyd built Tank. It’s not the case here. Everybody knew who I was. I became a world champion in 12 fights,” said Rolly