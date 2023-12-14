Edwards vs Rodriguez live on DAZN this Saturday – Who Wins?

Sunny Edwards is feeling invincible and he’s ready to show the world in his title unification scrap with Jesse Rodriguez at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, all set to roll out live on DAZN this Saturday night.

Edwards (flaunting a 20-0 record with 4 KOs) is finally stepping into the big fight he’s been itching for since winning the IBF title in April 2021 with a suave victory over Moruti Mthalane in London. Following this, he kept his record spotless with back-to-back defenses in Dubai, taking down Jayson Mama and Muhammad Waseem, before clinching another win back in his Sheffield base against Felix Alvarado.

This face-off marks the first unification battle for both Edwards and WBO champ Rodriguez (18-0, 11 KOs), who returned to Arizona, the site of his first world title triumph in February 2022 against Carlos Cuadras. Since then, Rodriguez has been on a tear, defending his title against Srisaket Sor Rungvisai and Israel Gonzalez, and then adding another division title by outmaneuvering Christian Hernandez.

Boxing fans and critics have dissected both fighters, with opinions split. But Edwards, the Brit, is oozing confidence, certain that he’ll be strapping a second belt around his waist come Saturday night. In his eyes, when he’s at his peak, no one can touch him.

Edwards doesn’t mince words, “The best version of me can topple anyone in this division and the ones above. After I dust Bam, the world will see there’s much more to me. The first step is becoming a unified champion, and that has a nice ring to it. Bam’s quick and packs a punch, but he hasn’t faced me yet.”

For Edwards, boxing isn’t just a sport, it’s his life. “This is my calling. I’ve never wanted anything else, and honestly, all the praise and flattery just makes me uncomfortable. Everywhere I’ve gone, I’ve only heard how good I am at this.”

He sees his last fight as just a warm-up for this mega showdown. “This fight was always on my mind. I hit the gym right after my last bout in June and haven’t stopped since. I’m more than ready to go.”

While Edwards enjoys the build-up for the fans, he’s not shy to admit he’s the more vocal and confident one, compared to Rodriguez’s quieter demeanor. “I’m the one who’s outspoken and confident, while Rodriguez, though a great fighter, seems out of his element in the spotlight. If he wasn’t a boxer, you’d probably never hear about him.”

This clash marks the first unification fight for both warriors. The winner not only gets bragging rights but also the crown as the division’s top dog. Rodriguez, known as ‘Bam’, is revved up for this challenge. He’s confident that his skill set and power are more than Edwards can handle, especially after sending a legend like Rungvisai packing.

Rodriguez is buzzing with confidence, “This fight is going to be a barnburner. I’m ready to take on anyone, anywhere. Edwards is slick, fast, and smart, but he’s never tangled with a fighter like me. I’ve got the skills and the power to boot. I’m here to win, snatch his belt, and erase his unbeaten record. Expect a knockout.”

Rodriguez isn’t just fighting for glory; he’s fighting for legacy. “I want to be a legend, the guy who never ducked a fight. I’m here for a thrill, not just to fill time. I’ve got the chops to not just drop him but end the show early.”

To prepare, Rodriguez opted for a cozy AirBnB, saying, “With so much at stake, I need my comfort zone. These little things make a big difference in training.”

Rodriguez is driven by more than just belts. “I’m fighting for a better life for my soon-to-arrive daughter. She’s my motivation to push harder than ever. What does it take to be the best? Grit, heart, and an unbreakable will.”

Despite a recent jaw injury, Rodriguez is unfazed. “My jaw’s a bit numb, but I toughed it out to win. Post-fight, it was straight to the hospital, then a six-week diet of puddings and smoothies. But hey, as long as I’ve got my coffee, I’m golden.”

Life’s been sweet for Rodriguez since becoming world champion. “Back in San Antonio, I’m treated like royalty. I get free meals and coffees, and I’ve moved into my own place. Life’s been great, but I’m focused on this upcoming fight. Winning this one will eclipse everything I’ve felt before.”

The Arizona fight night where Edwards and Rodriguez are set to clash is packed with action, featuring a top-tier WBA World Super-Bantamweight title eliminator. Murodjon Akhmadaliev (11-1, 8 KOs), a former champ, is squaring off against Mexico’s #2 ranked Kevin Gonzalez (26-0-1, 13 KOs) in a fight that’s sure to keep fans on the edge of their seats.

Headlining the event is the unbeaten British champ Edwards. He’s not the only Brit making waves in the US to close out 2023. Four more British fighters are set to showcase their skills stateside. Galal Yafai (5-0, 4 KOs) puts his WBC International Flyweight title on the line against Rocco Santomauro (22-2, 6 KOs). Then there’s Peter McGrail (8-0, 5 KOs), debuting in the US professional circuit, battling for his first pro title against Ja’Rico O’Quinn (16-1-1, 8 KOs) for the WBA Continental Super-Bantamweight belt. Not to be outdone, McGrail’s younger brother, Joe McGrail (7-0, 3 KOs), will step into the ring for his eighth pro fight, taking on Brandon Rosales Marquez (6-5-2) in a six-round featherweight bout. Rising star Junaid Boston (7-0, 6 KOs) from Rotherham is also in action, facing the unbeaten Gordie Russ II (6-0, 6 KOs) from Detroit in an eight-round super-welterweight bout.

Rounding out the Arizona lineup, Californian Arturo Popoca (11-0-1, 7 KOs) goes toe-to-toe with Carlos Mujica (8-3, 3 KOs) in a super-bantamweight bout over eight rounds. And in the featherweight division, Albert Gonzalez (5-0, 2 KOs) is set to fight Robenilson Vieira de Jesus (5-1, 1 KO) in a six-round match.