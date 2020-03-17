R.I.P Roger Mayweather – “The Black Mamba” Dead at 58

Email WhatsApp 71 Shares

In sad news, it has been announced how Roger Mayweather has passed away – A former two-weight world champion, Roger was also a master figure in terms of training and guiding the unbeaten Floyd Mayweather Junior, Roger’s nephew.





Details are quite sketchy at the present time, with no cause of death yet officially confirmed. Roger was just 58 years of age. Our sincere condolences go out to the Mayweather family and to the former champion’s friends.

A gifted fighter knows as “The Black Mamba,” Mayweather won both the WBA 130 pound title and the WBC 140 pound belt. A tough, skilled and clever fighter, Mayweather faced such big names as: Julio Cesar Chavez, Pernell Whitaker, Freddie Pendleton, Rocky Lockridge, Harold Brazier, Terrence Ali, Rafael Pineda, Livingstone Bramble, Vinnie Pazienza and Kostya Tszyu.





It was, though, as trainer of “Money” Mayweather that Roger arguably achieved his biggest success. An invaluable, key member of Team-Mayweather, Roger was there for a large number of Floyd’s big fights. It’s unknown how great, how successful Floyd would have become without the wisdom and the help his uncle gave him over the years.

It’s been a very tough time for Floyd just lately, what with the tragic death of his ex-girlfriend and the mother of three of his children, Josie Harris, and now the sad passing of his beloved uncle.





Roger had been suffering from ill health over the last few years, his efforts in the ring contributing largely to his problems. A proud and courageous warrior, Roger fought as a pro from July of 1981 to May of 1999. Roger’s final ring record reads an impressive, and hard earned, 59-13(35).

Mayweather’s finest wins came in fights against Alli, who he decisioned, Bramble, who he won a DQ against, Pazienza, who he decisioned, and Brazier, who he also win a decision over. Mayweather twice went to war with a peak Chavez.

Roger’s death has hit the sport and its fans hard, coming as it has, out of the blue. Sad times indeed. May he rest in peace.