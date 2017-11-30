Ricky Hatton says Tyson Fury beats Anthony Joshua: I think he stands him on his head

British legend Ricky Hatton has been watching former heavyweight king Tyson Fury up close and personal. Training for his planned 2018 ring return at Hatton’s gym, Fury has, according to “The Hitman” who spoke with The Manchester Evening News, been displaying impressive hand and foot speed.

Hatton says his good friend has shifted around four-stone (56 pounds) of weight and that when Fury sheds even more “blubber” he will prove he is “still the best out there.” Hatton picks an in-shape and motivated Fury to outbox and defeat current WBA and IBF heavyweight ruler Anthony Joshua.

“I wouldn’t say this to have it come back and bite me; but I think he stands Joshua on his head,” Hatton said of Fury.

Hatton is both a fan and admirer of A J, but he feels Fury’s superior speed combined with his extra height and weight would prove too much for the 20-0 star. Like everyone else, Hatton wants to see this fight – possibly the biggest fight in British boxing history if and when it takes place – but he makes it clear he will be pulling for his friend to win.

Hatton can fully empathise with Fury’s recent and we’ll-documented problems with depression; Hatton himself speaking freely (and bravely) about his own particular demons in this area. Fury is now back working hard and Hatton is not the only one who believes the unbeaten, never lost his belts in the ring former champ can rule again.

If Hatton and Fury’s other supporters are proven correct, we will have witnessed one great boxing comeback some time in 2018.

Fury may well be the perceived “bad guy” in a fight with Joshua, but in truth the affable “Gypsy King” is as nice as dude as the hugely popular Hatton. How fitting it is that Fury is getting himself back in prime fighting shape at Ricky’s gym.

It’s something that kind of reminds one of the scenario in the movie “Rocky III,” where one former champ, Apollo Creed, helps another former champ, Rocky Balboa, regain his crown. “Maybe we can win it back together,” Creed says to Balboa.

Maybe Hatton will be in Fury’s corner when he fights Joshua!