RESULTS: Yordenis Ugas Dominates Cesar Miguel Barrionuevo

Yordenis Ugas (23-3, 11 KOs) out boxed Argentina’s Cesar Miguel Barrionuevo (34-4-2, 24 KOs) on his way to a dominating unanimous decision victory (119-109, 120-108, 120-108). With the win in the WBC title eliminator, Ugas earns the WBC’s second mandatory position to fight Porter.





In a tactical performance, Ugas dictated the pace from the opening bell and looked comfortable throughout the 12 rounds. He was the more effective fighter from the outset, landing 55 percent of his power punches and 35 percent of his total punches. Barrionuevo, who was facing a big step-up in competition, was never able to trouble the former Olympic bronze medalist out of Cuba, despite throwing more punches.

Barrionuevo connected on just 26 percent of his power punches and 19 percent of his total punches. Ugas was the far more accurate puncher connecting on 55 percent of his power punches and 35 percent of his total punches, including a wild multi-punch assault on Barrionuevo in the eighth round.

“We won today and I think I showed everybody my talent,” said Ugas, who improves to 8-0 at 147 pounds. “I’m happy with my performance. I showed enough, now I’m ready for a championship fight.

“I want the winner of Danny Garcia vs. Shawn Porter. I’m here to compete with the top-level guys in the sport.”





“I just didn’t have the right distance tonight,” said Barrionuevo, who was making his U.S. debut. “It was hard to catch him and attack. He countered well and attacked the body. I showed my heart but he was the better fighter tonight.”

In streaming coverage of live undercard fights on SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING COUNTDOWN, Amanda Serrano (35-1-1, 26 KOs) became the first six-division world champion in women’s boxing history, joining Manny Pacquiao and Oscar De La Hoya as the only boxers, male or female, to reach the mark. The Brooklyn native defeated an aggressive and determined Yamila Esther Reynoso (11-5-3, 8 KOs) to earn the vacant WBO Junior Welterweight World Championship via unanimous decision (all three judges scored the fight 99-91).

“This means everything to me,” said Serrano. “I work so hard and I hope this fight shows the fans that girls can fight and we can give it our all just like the men do. We deserve to have this platform and we deserve to be shown.”

Also on the live stream, Brooklyn fan-favorite Chris Colbert (9-0, 3 KOs) cruised to a unanimous decision win over Fatiou Fassinou (28-11-3, 15 KOs) and Mayweather Promotions’ unbeaten prospect Richardson Hitchins (6-0, 3 KOs) dominated Mexico’s Cesar Valenzuela (7-3, 2 KOs) en route to a unanimous decision victory.