RESULTS: Rene Alvarado scores unanimous decision victory over Carlos Morales

Rene “El Gemelo” Alvarado (30-8, 20 KOs) of Managua, Nicaragua was victorious against Carlos “The Solution” Morales (17-4-3, 6 KOs) of Los Angeles in a 12-round WBA Super Featherweight World Title Eliminator. Alvarado won via unanimous decision with scores of 117-111, 116-112, and 115-113in what was the main event of the Dec. 8 edition of Golden Boy Fight Night at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, Calif. The action was be streamed live globally on Facebook Watch via the Golden Boy Fight Night Page.





“I’m going to work harder on getting better and improving my technique,” said Rene Alvarado. “I was able to get these six victories in a row because allow God to direct me, I work hard and I throw a lot of punches. We want the world title. I want [Alberto] Machado.”

“I thought the fight was a lot closer than the scorecards suggested,” said Carlos Morales. “I felt It could have gone either way. Rene [Alvarado] fought a good fight, and I’m happy he will fight for a world title. I hope to be busier in 2019. But only time will tell if I get a world title shot soon.”

Jonathan Navarro (16-0, 8 KOs) of La Angostura, Mexico defeated Manuel Mendez (16-4-3, 11 KOs) of Indio, Calif. via majority decision in a ten-round super lightweight fight. Jonathan Navarro won the hard-fought battle with two scores of 97-93 and one score of 95-95.





“Mendez is a tough warrior, and it was a hard fight,” said Jonathan Navarro. “I’m going to go back to the gym and train harder. I got to this level by doing just that, ever since I was a little kid.”

Hector Tanajara (16-0, 5KOs) of San Antonio, Texas scored a ten-round unanimous decision win against Robert Manzanarez (36-3, 29 KOs) of Phoenix, Arizona in a lightweight battle. Tanajara won with scores of 97-90, 95-92, 95-92.

“I stayed composed and listened to my corner after the knockdown,” said Hector Tanajara. “This is something I worked for my all my life, so I did my best my best to stick to the game plan.”

Patricio Manuel (1-0) of Los Angeles defeated Hugo Aguilar (0-6) of Iztacalco, Mexico via unanimous decision in a four-round super featherweight fight. Patricio Manuel won with three scores of 39-37.

“My hats off to my opponent. He [Aguilar] fought me as a man. I have so much respect for him,” said Patricio Manuel. “It took so much to get here, I’m not done with this sport. I’ll be back.”

Anthony Reyes (4-0, 3 KOs) of Coachella, Calif. beatDilan Miranda (3-1, 3KOs) of San Diego, Calif. via knockout at 2:16 of the second round in a super bantamweight battle originally scheduled for four rounds.

“I’m happy that I fought on a Golden Boy card again,” said Anthony Reyes. “I’m thankful for the opportunity, so thank you. Rommell Caballero and I are going to take over next year.”

Joet Gonzalez (21-0, 12 KOs) of Glendora, Calif. stopped Javier Gallo (25-17-1, 13 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico via knockout in the second round of a featherweight fight originally slated for eight rounds. Joet Gonzalez won with a time of 1:17 of the aforementioned round.

“He had me on the ropes, but I just let him work,” said Joet Gonzalez. “I saw all of his punches coming, and I didn’t really feel them. I saw the opening for the left hook, and he froze. I hit him with a body shot and it was over.”

Luis Feliciano (9-0, 6 KOs) of Utuado, Purto Rico won against Dakota Polley (5-2, 2 KOs) of St. Joseph, Missouri via knockout in the seventh round of a super lightweight bout originally scheduled for eight rounds. Feliciano won with a time of 2:08 of the aforementioned round.

“That’s my punch, the body shot,” said Luis Feliciano. “Some can take the shot and others can’t, I expect great things in 2019. I look to step up in what will be a good year for me.”

Javier Padilla (7-0-1, 5 KOs) of Indio, Calif. defeated Ernesto Guerrero (27-25, 18 KOs) of Agua Prieta, Mexico via unanimous decision in a super bantamweight fight. Padilla won with three scores of 40-36.

“I felt great,” said Javier Padilla.”I feel if it had gone six rounds I would’ve stopped him.”

Alvarado vs. Morales was a 12-round WBA Super Featherweight World Title Eliminator presented by Golden Boy Promotions. The event took place Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, Calif.