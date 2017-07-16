Results: Marcus Browne stops Seanie Monaghan

Unbeaten 2012 U.S. Olympian Marcus Browne (20-0, 15 KOs) continued to solidify his status as a world title contender with an electrifying stoppage of previously undefeated Seanie Monaghan (28-1, 17 KOs) in the second-round of their light heavyweight battle.

Despite fighting in front of a friendly crowd in his native Long Island, Monaghan struggled from the start as a blistering left hand from Browne sent him to the canvas early in the first round. Monaghan was quickly in survival mode and was aided when referee Steve Willis halted the bout after deeming that Browne had connected with an accidental low blow while looking to finish his opponent.

“”I could tell that I hurt him, but I didn’t want to rush and walk into anything,” said Browne. “I just took my time and allowed everything to fall into place.”





“It was an honor for me to represent Long Island,” said Monaghan. “I knew that it was a big task tonight. Marcus is even faster than in sparring. I’ll be alright though, I’m happy that if I had to lose, it was to a guy the quality of Marcus Browne.”

Monaghan was able to recover and eventually make it through the round, but Browne put his foot on the gas pedal to begin round two. Browne was able to trap Monaghan against the ropes and delivered a crushing series of body blows and chopping shots that caused Monaghan to hunch over. The onslaught eventually forced the referee to call a halt to the bout 40 seconds into the round.

“I’m honored and blessed to be a part of this event and I just want to move upwards and onward from here,” said Browne. “I want a date with Adonis Stevenson next. It’s amazing to have this kind of exposure on FOX and FOX Deportes. I loved the opportunity to make new fans tonight.”

“Marcus has always been a fast starter,” said Monaghan. “He always comes out very fast. I thought I was ready for the speed, but he is very skilled. I think he’s going to go a long way.”