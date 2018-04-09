Results: Deluc KOs Smith, Rivera and Gonzalez were also Victorious

By James Stillerman – In the main event, Gabriel Deluc battered Larry “Slomoshun” Smith throughout their junior middleweight bout and then in the fifth-round, he connected on twelve consecutive power punches on a defenseless Smith which forced referee Mike Ryan to stop this one-sided bout at one minute and forty seconds in the round. Deluc knockdown Smith early in the round from a left hook to the body.





“I give myself a C+ tonight. I boxed the body well and connected on a lot of power punches, but I need to work on my timing and being more patient in the ring,” said Deluca. “Nevertheless, I am happy with the victory and I will look to continue my winning streak at 147-pounds, which is my natural weight.”

Deluc got back into the win column with the technical knockout victory after two close losses to undefeated fighters on the road. He upped his record to 12-3, 3 KOs. Smith dropped to 10-35-1, 7 KOs.

Granite Chin Promotions hosted their first boxing card of the year “Fight Night at the Zone” at the sold-out SportsZone in Derry, New Hampshire.

Undefeated UBF New England light heavyweight title holder, Richard “Popeye The Sailor Man” Rivera scored a devastating first-round technical knockout win over Randy “The Rattler” Campbell. Rivera connected on a powerful right hook that sent Campbell to the canvas and in the process broke his lower right ankle. The bout was immediately stopped at thirty-seven seconds in the round. Campbell had to be taken out of the arena by ambulance. Rivera who is one of the hardest hitting New England prospects improved to 7-0, 6 KOs in this non-title bout. Campbell fell to 3-19, 2 KOs.





Another elite New England prospect, Irvin Gonzalez knockdown Francisco “El Mono” Medel two times via right hooks in the first-round, after which referee Ryan stopped the fight at one minute and fifty-seven seconds. The 2015 New England Golden Gloves champion who qualified for the 2016 Olympic Trials kept his undefeated record (9-0, 8 KOs) intact with the technical knockout win in this non-title fight. The UBF All-American super featherweight champion will be back in the ring on May 5th at the Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut. Medal fell to 12-13, 8 KOs.

New England cruiserweight champion, Chris Traietti, who also co-promoted this event, scored a dominating third-round technical knockout victory over Jammin’” James Marrow. Traietti landed whatever he wanted on Marrow especially hard body shots that constantly backed up Morrow. Referee Leo Gerstel stopped the one-sided bout at fifty-three seconds in the third. Traietti knockdown Marrow towards the end of the second-round from a right hook. Traietti upped his record to 26-4, 21 KOs and has won five in row. His title was not on the line in this bout. Marrow dropped to 12-23-3, 5 KOs.

Irish Paddy McGee made a successful welterweight debut (1-0, 1 KO) as he scored a first-round technical knockout over Bardraiel Smith at one minute and twelve seconds. Smith dropped to 0-4. McGee knockdown Smith twice which prompted referee Ryan to stop the fight.

Travis “The Outlaw” Demko scored a one-sided sixth-round unanimous decision over Paul DeSouza via three scorecards (60 to 54) in this welterweight bout. Demko outworked and out landed DeSouza throughout the fight, while DeSouza barely connected on any punches. Demko improved to 6-1, 1 KOs. He has won two in row. DeSouza fell to 0-11.





Anthony Velazquez scored two quick knockdowns in the first forty-three seconds of the first-round for the technical knockout win over Shavonte Dixon. Velazquez upped his record to 2-0, 2 KOs. Dixon dropped to 0-2. Both of Velazquez’s knockdowns came via powerful right hooks in this junior welterweight fight. The second knockdown caused Dixon to fall partially out of the ring, so referee Ryan stopped the bout.

Omar “The Beast” Bordoy Jr. registered a dominating fourth-round unanimous decision victory over Carlos Galindo in this junior welterweight bout via two scorecards (40 to 35) and one scorecard (40 to 36). Bordoy Jr. out worked and out landed Galindo. He also connected on the vast majority of power shots. Bordoy Jr. knockdown Galindo via a hard body shot just before the bout ended. Galindo demonstrated a lot of heart by going the distance despite taking a great deal of punishment. Bordoy Jr. improved to 5-0, 1 KOs. Galindo fell to 0-2.

Ricky Ford earned a first-round technical knockout victory over Jaco Matos at one minute and forty-seven seconds in this junior middleweight bout. Ford upped his record to 2-1-1. He is unbeaten in his last three bouts. Matos fell to 0-2. Ford connected on two powerful right hooks that knocked down Matos. Matos barely beat the first ten-count and the second knockdown happened quickly thereafter which prompted referee Ryan to stop the bout.

Super middleweight Chris “Sandman” Thomas scored a dominating second-round technical knockout win over John Hantzopoulos, whose corner stopped the bout at the end of the round. Thomas controlled the action and landed whatever he wanted, including numerous power shots that staggered Hantzopoulos, who barely threw any punches. Thomas who is only twenty-year-old improved to 8-0-1, 4 KOs. Hantzopoulos dropped to 0-2.