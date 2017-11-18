Results: Anthony Dirrell beats Denis Douglin

Former world champion Anthony Dirrell (31-1-1, 24 KOs) had a successful return to the ring in his hometown as he won a technical decision over Denis Douglin (19-6, 12 KOs) in the main event of a special Friday night edition of Premier Boxing Champions TOE-TO-TOE TUESDAYS on FS1 and BOXEO DE CAMPEONES on FOX Deportes from Dort Federal Credit Union Center in Flint, Michigan. “I wanted to pressure him and test myself,” said Dirrell. “He was wearing down and then the head butt came. I told the doctor that my vision was blurry and he decided not to let me continue.”

The fight was stopped in the sixth round after an accidental clash of heads left Dirrell’s left eye badly cut. The ringside physician deemed Dirrell unable to continue and the fight went to the scorecards where Dirrell won a technical decision by scores of 49-46 and 48-47 twice.





Fighting in his hometown for the first time since 2011, Dirrell came out fast and appeared to have Douglin in trouble in round one with a flurry of hooks. Douglin was able to survive the round and had successful moments landing left hooks to Dirrell’s head.

Douglin was aggressive throughout but was unable to stop Dirrell from mounting his own offensive surges. Dirrell scored to the body often and was able to work through any difficult moments.

“I was going for the knockout,” said Dirrell. “I wanted to get him out of there. I was getting hit and I got frustrated occasionally. I need to stick to the game plan a little better and make sure I’m doing what I want to do in the ring.”

Dirrell and Douglin continued to trade blows until the decisive clash of heads that led to a premature end of the fight and Dirrell taking home the decision victory.

“I’m right there with anyone in this division,” said Dirrell. “I was getting ready for a title fight and I hurt my back but I’m ready now. I want to face anyone with a belt or whoever will step up to the challenge.”





In the co-main event, unbeaten welterweight prospect Jamontay Clark (13-0, 7 KOs) boxed his way to a majority decision victory over Domonique Dolton (19-2-1, 10 KOs) in their eight round bout.

Clark used his significant reach advantage and pumped his jab early and often, establishing it in the first round and adding different combinations off of it throughout the contest. Dolton attempted to close down the distance but was unable to land anything that deterred Clark.

A clash of heads midway through the fourth round opened up a cut over Clark’s right eye and appeared to temporarily re-energize Dolton, who tried to take advantage of the wound. Clark showed toughness in never letting the cut slow him down as he stuck to the game plan and boxed effectively down the stretch.





Dolton stalked him throughout the final frames and landed occasionally but it was not enough as Clark took home the decision by scores of 78-74, 77-75 and 76-76.

The opening bout of the telecast saw Ryan Karl (15-1, 9 KOs) earn a unanimous decision victory over Kareem Martin (9-2-1, 3 KOs) in an eight round battle of junior welterweight prospects.

Martin had success early walking Karl down and landed a powerful looping right hand combined with a left hook midway through the first round that staggered his opponent. Karl set the tone for the fight and shook off the attack and continued to come forward in an exciting opening frame.

Karl increased his work rate after the first two rounds, consistently using the jab and throwing right hands mixed in with body shots. Martin stayed in the pocket throughout but was too easy to hit as Karl got the better of much of the action in the middle of the ring.

In the final round, Karl seemed to have more left in the tank as he buzzed Martin with a right hand that slowed his opponent and helped him on his way to a unanimous decision by scores of 78-74 twice and 77-75.

Alexey Zubov SD 6 Robert Simms