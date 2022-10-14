Anthony Dirrell says Caleb Plant “got hurt in camp”

Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant looked like he was on the verge of an emotional breakdown today after Anthony Dirrell revealed that the Tennesse native had been hurt during training camp by one of his sparring partners.

The former IBF 168-lb champion Plant (21-1, 12 KOs), who is coming off a knockout loss to Canelo Alvarez, looked & sounded like he was near tears. If Plant was hurt during camp, it could suggest that he’s not recovered from his knockout loss to Canelo last year.

It’s been eleven months since Plant was KO’d by Canelo, but it’s possible that he’s not recovered from the ordeal if what Dirrell says is true about him getting hurt in camp. The fact that Plant didn’t even try to deny says a lot. If it didn’t happen, you would think Plant would have vehemently denied it, but he didn’t even try.

What Dirrell (34-2-2, 25 KOs) said to him bothered the 30-year-old ‘Sweethands’ Plant to the extreme, causing, causing his voice to crack & looking very much like he was on the verge of tears. With Dirrell’s remark about Plant being hurt during camp, he connected with a bullseye, causing him to get emotional in response.

“He got hurt in camp, I heard that, by a 160-pounder,” said Dirrell about Caleb Plant getting hurt by a sparring partner in training camp. The way Plant looked was exactly how he did when Canelo Alvarez belted him during their kickoff press conference a year ago.

Dirrell clearly got to Plant by exposing what happened to him during training camp, and he wasn’t about to deny it. Even if Plant wanted to, I don’t think he could because he was flustered & choked with emotion.

Dirrell weighed in at 167 3/4 lbs and Plant 167 1/4 lbs. Plant looked cut up, as usual, but that doesn’t mean anything, as he was well-defined in his fights against Canelo Alvarez and Jose Uzcategui.

‘Sweethands’ gassed out in both of those contests after seven rounds. Unfortunately, Plant doesn’t possess good cardio, and that’s likely not going to change for this Saturday’s fight with Dirrell.

“You got hurt, boy. I hit way harder than that. He seen it. We planting it, he knows what it is,” said Dirrell about his shirt, which has flowers on it.

“He’s weak emotionally, he’s weak mentally, and we’re not here to stand on emotions,” said Plant about Dirrell. “We’re here to stand on business. I don’t care nothing about that.”