RESULTS: Alfredo Angulo defeats Peter Quillin

Super middleweight Alfredo Angulo (26-7, 21 KOs) wore down and defeated former WBO 160-lb champion Peter ‘Kid Chocolate’ Quillin (34-2-1, 23 KOs) by a 10 round split decision on Saturday night at the Rabobank Arena in Bakersfield, California. The scores were 97-93, 96-94 for Angulo, and 96-94 for Quillin.





It looked like a clear win for Angulo. Quillin didn’t do enough, even though he outlanded Angulo by a wide margin. Angulo’s shots were more powerful, and they were doing damage. Quillin was consistently hurt in almost every round from round 3 to 10.

Quillin fought well at the beginning

Initially it looked like things were going to go 36-year-old Quillin’s way, but he was shaken up by a hard shot from Angulo in the third round. Quillin was never able to get get it together after being hut. His legs went, and he fought poorly by choosing to punch with Angulo instead of boxing him.





The fight was there to be won by Quillin if he chose to use his skills, and it looked like he didn’t have a choice. His legs looked weak after the third, and he couldn’t move to get away from Angulo’s steady pressure.

Quillin landed a lot of nice shots too, but they had no effect on Angulo. He walked through them, and continued to nail Quillin with big body and head shots that weakened him round by round. By the 7th, it looked as if Quillin was going to get knocked out, but he somehow kept it together and was able to reach the final bell.

The management for Quillin made a mistake





After the fight, there are a lot of questions that have to be asked about the management for Quillin. They obviously made a mistake in selecting Angulo as his opponent. He turned out to be a lot tougher than some boxing fan expected him to do and he made a mess of Quillin’s night be beating him soundly.

Angulo and Quillin both looked shot, but they still made the fight highly exciting with the back and forth trading they were doing. This fight was more intriguing than seeing many of the younger fighters that are in their prime. Quillin and Angulo both went to war tonight and gave it their best. It didn’t matter that neither o them are in their prime any longer. It was still a fun fight to watch from start to finish.

Quillin couldn’t handle the pressure

Angulo’s trainer Abel Sanchez clearly studied Quillin’s past fights to observe how he struggled in past fights against opposition that applied pressure on him. Quillin didn’t look good in his fights against Gabriel Rosado, Danny Jacobs, Dionisio Miranda, Hassan N’Dam N’Jikam, Andy Lee and Dashon Johnson.