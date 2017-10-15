Result: Lara defeats Gausha

In the walk out fight of the night, WBA Super World junior middleweight champion Erislandy “American Dream” Lara (25-2-2, 14 KOs) defeated the previously undefeated #6 WBA Terrell Gausha (20-1, 9 KOs) in what looked like a glorified sparring match on Saturday night on the Jermell Charlo vs. Erickson Lubin card on Showtime Championship Boxing at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The judges’ scores were 116-111, 117-110 and 117-110.





It was slow and boring fight with Lara jabbing, moving and fighting defensively against an over-matched Gausha.

It would have been nice if Lara had fought Jermell Charlo tonight and Gausha had fought Austin Trout. That would make sense.

Lara vs. Gausha was the main event on tonight’s Showtime Boxing card, but it was by far the leas interesting and the far less popular of the three fights. In the future, Showtime needs to place the more appealing fights involving Charlo or whoever at the top and move Lara down to the first fight of the card until he starts fighting better opposition. It’s been 3 years since Lara fought an interesting opponent in Saul Canelo Alvarez.