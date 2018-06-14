Regis “Rougarou” Prograis quotes for Juan Velasco fight on July 14

Undefeated Interim WBC Super Lightweight Champion Regis “Rougarou” Prograis swung open the doors to his last workout in Los Angeles to the Southern California media earlier this week at the Wild Card West Boxing Gym in Santa Monica, CA.





On Saturday, July 14, Prograis (21-0, 18 KOs), of New Orleans, LA, will battle Juan Jose Velasco (20-0, 12 KOs), of Buenos Aires, Argentina, for the WBC Diamond Super Lightweight Title at the Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, LA. Prograis vs. Velasco and Teofimo Lopez vs. William Silva will be televised live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes at 7 p.m. ET, while the undercard, including Charles Conwell vs. Travis Scott, will be broadcast on ESPN+ beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Below are quotes from Prograis, who spoke to the media following his training session:

“I know that Velasco is a very tough, undefeated veteran who is coming to fight and I’m training hard for victory and to put on a show on July 14.”

“I’ve been waiting to fight at home for a long time. This fight will measure how many more big fights we can bring to New Orleans, not just me.”





“I definitely want to fight all the big names at 140 pounds, first on my mind is Velasco on July 14 and then any of the big names next.”

“I was in New York City at the Jose Ramirez-Amir Imam fight. After the fight, Top Rank wanted me to fight on Ramirez’ undercard in Fresno and I said that was not going to happen. I was a mandatory to fight Ramirez and that’s who I wanted to fight.”

“There’s no reason to build up a Ramirez fight. His name is not bigger than mine, so fighting on his undercard wouldn’t have made any difference in how big the fight became.”

“Ramirez has his route and I’ve got mine. I would have fought him anywhere neutral, New York City or Los Angeles would have been perfect.”





“This is my last day in Los Angeles, I love it here, but I’ll move my camp to Houston for the rest of my training.”

Tickets, priced at $200 (ringside), $125 (floor), $75 and $40, can be purchased in advance at the Lakefront Arena box office, Ticketmaster.com and charge by phone at 800-745-3000. Discounts for military, students and the New Orleans Police Department members – $75 tickets for $50 and $40 seats for $25 – are available when presenting valid ID at the UNO box office.