Regis Prograis vs. Terry Flanagan – Weigh-in Results

Regis Prograis & Terry Flanagan and Ivan Baranchyk & Anthony Yigit all make weight ahead of Saturday’s Ali Trophy Quarter-Finals at UNO Lakefront Arena in New Orleans.





(Photo credit: World Boxing Super Series)

Tickets for the bouts are on sale through TicketMaster.com and at the arena box office.

WBC Interim Super-Lightweight World Championship & WBC Diamond Title:

Regis Prograis, USA (29) (22-0, 19 KOs): 139.8 lb/63.41 kg

“I just can’t wait. Thank you all for coming out,” said Prograis at the weigh-in podium. “I beat the piss out of him tomorrow.”

Terry Flanagan, England (29) (33-1, 13 KOs): 139.3 lb /63.18 kg

“I can’t wait,” said Flanagan, a former WBO Lightweight World Champion.

“Let’s not forget I’ve been the world champion, I have had five defenses of the world title, I have got the experience and I am here to win, take the title home and become a two-weight world champion.





“It is going to be a hostile Saturday night, but I like it, I have been in people’s backyards before and came out victorious. I am excited, Terry Flanagan is going to win.”

The winner of Prograis vs Flanagan faces Kiryl Relikh in the semi-final.

Vacant IBF Super-Lightweight World Championship:

Ivan Baranchyk, Belarus (25) (18-0, 11 KOs): 140 lb /63.5 kg

“I am the favourite in this fight,” said Miami-based ‘Beast’ Baranchyk. “I am young, hungry, I am the beast! This is a world title, it is a World Boxing Super Series quarter-final. I am ready to fight.”

Anthony Yigit, Sweden (27) (21-0-1, 7 KOs): 139.7 lb /63.36 kg

“It is going to be a war, don’t expect anything less, I am here to win, I am here to hunt the beast,” said Yigit.

To the experts believing Baranchyk will win the fight, Yigit said: “Those people don’t know shit about boxing. Look, let me tell you something. They don’t know about me because I am from Europe. Everyone here has seen him fight on the American shows, but I am here and I will shock everybody.”

The winner of Baranchyk vs Yigit faces the winner of November 3rd’s Josh Taylor vs Ryan Martin in the semi-final.

Fans in the U.S. can watch Saturday’s quarter-finals LIVE on DAZN, the global sports streaming platform. To sign up for a one-month free trial, fans can visit DAZN.com or download the DAZN app to their preferred connected device.

Tickets for the bouts at Lakefront Arena are on sale through TicketMaster.com and at the arena box office.

Ali Trophy Quarter-Finals:

1. October 7th, Yokohama Arena, Yokohama, Japan – Ali Trophy Quarter-Finals

Naoya Inoue (Japan) beat Juan Carlos Payano (Dominican Republic) – KO 1:10 of the first round

WBA ‘Regular’ Bantamweight Championship

&