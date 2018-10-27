Boxing News 24/7


Regis Prograis vs. Terry Flanagan – Weigh-in Results

Regis Prograis & Terry Flanagan and Ivan Baranchyk & Anthony Yigit all make weight ahead of Saturday’s Ali Trophy Quarter-Finals at UNO Lakefront Arena in New Orleans.


(Photo credit: World Boxing Super Series)

WBC Interim Super-Lightweight World Championship & WBC Diamond Title:

Regis Prograis, USA (29) (22-0, 19 KOs): 139.8 lb/63.41 kg

“I just can’t wait. Thank you all for coming out,” said Prograis at the weigh-in podium. “I beat the piss out of him tomorrow.”

Terry Flanagan, England (29) (33-1, 13 KOs): 139.3 lb /63.18 kg

“I can’t wait,” said Flanagan, a former WBO Lightweight World Champion.

“Let’s not forget I’ve been the world champion, I have had five defenses of the world title, I have got the experience and I am here to win, take the title home and become a two-weight world champion.


“It is going to be a hostile Saturday night, but I like it, I have been in people’s backyards before and came out victorious. I am excited, Terry Flanagan is going to win.”

The winner of Prograis vs Flanagan faces Kiryl Relikh in the semi-final.

Vacant IBF Super-Lightweight World Championship:

Ivan Baranchyk, Belarus (25) (18-0, 11 KOs): 140 lb /63.5 kg

“I am the favourite in this fight,” said Miami-based ‘Beast’ Baranchyk. “I am young, hungry, I am the beast! This is a world title, it is a World Boxing Super Series quarter-final. I am ready to fight.”

Anthony Yigit, Sweden (27) (21-0-1, 7 KOs): 139.7 lb /63.36 kg

“It is going to be a war, don’t expect anything less, I am here to win, I am here to hunt the beast,” said Yigit.

To the experts believing Baranchyk will win the fight, Yigit said: “Those people don’t know shit about boxing. Look, let me tell you something. They don’t know about me because I am from Europe. Everyone here has seen him fight on the American shows, but I am here and I will shock everybody.”

The winner of Baranchyk vs Yigit faces the winner of November 3rd’s Josh Taylor vs Ryan Martin in the semi-final.

