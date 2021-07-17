Charlo – Castano – live updates from San Antonio

WBO junior middleweight champion Brian Castano and IBF/WBA/WBC champion Jermell Charlo fight tonight, with all 4 belts being fought for on Showtime at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

The winner of the Charlo-Castano fight will have bragging rights to say they’re the #1 guy at 154. That honor might mean bigger paydays, but maybe not. Terence Crawford unified the 140-lb division and never became a big star.

What’s important is for the winner of tonight’s Charlo vs. Castano fight to continue to face A-level guys and not use the victory as an excuse to go for lower-level opposition.

Is Castano too small to beat Jermell?

Charlo has the power, size, speed, and the home state advantage going for him against the short 5’7 1/2″ Castano. The size difference between the two fighters is pretty dramatic.

It’s unclear why Castano doesn’t fight at 147 because he looks like he would fit in nicely in that weight division, and he wouldn’t need to deal with tall 5’11” fighters like Jermell (34-1, 18 KOs).

With that said, Jermell should arguably be fighting at 160, and his twin brother Jermell should be competing at 168.

Both brothers seem to be looking to fight smaller guys by staying in weight classes where they have the size advantage over their opponents.

Castano’s lack of size didn’t look that pronounced during Friday’s weigh-in, but only because Jermell had dehydrated down to 153 lbs to make weight.

Tonight, Jermell will likely be around 170 lbs and look huge in comparison to the smallish Castano.

Interestingly, Jermell told the media that he walks around at 156 and 157lbs, but that’s hard to believe. As drained as Jermell looked at the weigh-in, there’s no chance that he only lost three pounds to make weight.

It’s going to be a massive upset if Brian Castano wins this fight because most of the boxing world views Jermell as being too big, too strong, and too talented for him.

Charlo isn’t unbeatable because we’ve already seen him lose, and you realize from watching his fights that he’s someone that can crumble if he faces the right guy. We don’t know if Castano has the goods to beat Jermell

There are some fighters at 154 that could probably beat Jermell, but Castano isn’t the one. If someone else like Tim Tszyu, Israil Madrimov, or Erickson Lubin held the WBO title, Jermell might have had second thoughts about taking the fight.

But with Castano, Jermell has the deck stacked in his favor with the speed, power, size, and the home state advantage.

Still, Castano is one of those guys that be a real nightmare if he’s able to establish an inside position against Jermell and force him to brawl in close.

Jermell’s trainer Derrick James sounded naive this week when he said his fighter would do just as well on the inside against Castano as he will on the outside

Hopefully, James knows what he’s talking about because Castano could make Jermell miserable if he’s able to keep the fight on the inside all night.

What time does Charlo vs. Castano start

The Charlo vs. Brian Carlos Castano fight card starts at 10:00 p.m. PT/7:00 p.m. PT. The fight card will be televised on SHOWTIME Boxing.

Earlier on Saturday, Castano (17-0-1, 12 KOs) was considering pulling out of the fight because of an irregularity with Charlo’s right glove. A balloon was inside Charlo’s glove.

That’s what ESPN KNOCKOUT was reporting, and Castano understandably didn’t want to go through with the fight against Jermell with his balloon glove.

The only conclusion you can draw from that is the concern of what happens when the balloon pops.

If there’s not enough padding between Jermell’s fists in the glove, it would be painful for Castano to get hit with those kinds of unpadded punches.

Televised undercard fights for Charlo-Castano: