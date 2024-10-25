Regis Prograis Says Jack Catterall “Made a Mistake” Fighting Him

Former two-time light welterweight champion Regis Prograis (29-2, 24 KOs) says Jack Catterall (29-1, 13 KOs) has “made a mistake” selecting him as his opponent for this Saturday, October 26th, for their match at the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester, England.

Prograis feels that he’s too powerful, experienced, and hungry for Catterall to beat him in this fight. He wants to make him regret choosing him for their 140-lb clash live on DAZN.

“I just want to be world champion again. Three-time world champion sounds so good on my resume. That’ ‘ll be a part of my story,” said Regis Prograid to Matchroom Boxing about the goal that he’s trying to achieve.

“If it was a struggle for me to wake up and go to the gym every day, ‘Can I still do it?’ It’s easy. I wake up every day. I like waking up. They’re definitely making a big mistake because he could have fought for a world title next. But to fight someone like me, as dangerous as I am right now, it’s definitely a mistake. Yeah, I lost my last fight, but I’m way more hungry to really get back to the top,” said Prograis.

Regis is going to increase his connect rate if he’s to win this fight because he only landed a small number of punches in his last two contests. Prograis has looked too slow and hasn’t attacked his last two opponents the way he needed to connect.

Regis Prograis’ Punches Landed

– Devin Haney: 36

– Danielito Zorrilla: 42

“A win over Regis puts me in a great position to fight for a world title,” said Catterall. “Activity is key. I’ve had four fights in 18 months, and that momentum has helped me in the gym to push and progress to these big fights. Now, I’m fighting Regis, a two-time world champion. I don’t think it’s going to be long before I get my world title shot.”

Eddie Hearn has already said that the winner of the Catterall vs. Prograis fight will compete for the IBF title against the Liam Paro vs. Richardson Hitchins winner of their December 7th fight. Hearn promotes all four of those fighters, so the only thing that could stop him from putting the winner of those two fights against each other is if the IBF orders a mandatory defense.

“Jack Catterall is on a tremendous run. He’s banging on the door for a world title shot, and for Regis Prograis, a former world champion, he must win this fight,” said Eddie Hearn.

The run that Catterall hasn’t been against the type of cutting-edge competition at 140 would indicate that he’s a sure-thing winner on Saturday night.

Catterall’s Last Six Fights:

Josh Taylor

Jorge Linares

Darragh Foley

Josh Taylor

Abderrazak Houya

Timo Schwarzkopf