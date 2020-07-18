Publicity stunt? Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury meeting in Marbella

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury “accidentally bumped“ into each other in Marbella, in the south of Spain on Saturday, and fans are talking about it like it’s big news. What many boxing fans on social media are saying is this was a pre-planned publicity stunt to increase the interest in the Joshua vs. Fury fight in 2021.

As they say, ‘life is acting’ and Joshua and Fury played their parts well like Hollywood movie stars. The only thing that Fury messed up on was not getting out of the card when AJ talked to him as he drove up.

To play it to the hilt like a good actor, Fury should have gotten out of the car and went into a planned routine, be it confronting Joshua with loud talk, shoving, or perhaps singing.

Suppose it was a pre-planned stunt on Joshua (23-1, 21 KOs) and Fury’s part, more power to them. They got to do something to heighten interest in their fights in 2021. So why not fake meetings and then have a guy with a camera waiting to take the picture for Joshua so that he can post it on social media?

What AJ and ‘The Gypsy King’ Fury appears to be doing is getting a big head start in promoting their two-fights in 2021. In a place the size of Marbella, how in the world would Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) and Joshua accidentally meet up.

Will Joshua and Fury vacate their titles?

Don’t be surprised if Joshua and Fury vacate their titles, and elect to fight for the Ring or the lineal heavyweight titles. There’s too much risk for Fury and AJ to take their annoying mandatory contests against:

Deontay Wilder

Dillian Whyte

Kubrat Pulev

Oleksandr Usyk.

With the money that’s on the line for the AJ-Fury fight, do you believe that they’ll risk it by making two mandatory defenses each before they finally meet up in 2021? I don’t see it going that way. Joshua and Fury will play it smart and vacate the IBF, WBO and WBC to rid themselves of their commitments to Pulev, Whyte, and Usyk.

View this post on Instagram Sweeeeeeeeeeeet Caroline!! Ohhhh ohhh ohhhhh 👊🏾💥 A post shared by Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) on Jul 18, 2020 at 9:36am PDT

Now is a good time Joshua and Fury to give up their titles because both of them are already popular enough to where they no need belts to get fans to show interest in their fight.

AJ and Fury have everything to gain from their meeting. They’re trying to push the first of two fights. They can start promoting the fights now and go straight into them once they vacate the titles.

What we saw today was Joshua and Fury were meeting up to talk about their fight, and that’s a given. There’s no question in my mind that the two heavyweight champions worked together to meet, and they made sure they had someone with a camera waiting.