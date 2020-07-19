Michael Nunn Defeats Pat Miletich In Kickboxing Bout; Aims To Carry On Fighting

When the kickboxing match-up between for world middleweight king Michael Nunn and former MMA star Pat Miletich was first spoken of, almost everyone felt it was a joke and nothing more. Well, for good or for bad, the fight actually took place last night at the Mississippie Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport. And 57 year old Nunn won the fight.

Nunn, having his first ring action since 2002 – having been released from prison just last year, Nunn having served years for a drug trafficking offence – won a four-round decision over 52 year old Miletich. All things considered, both men at least looked to be in decent physical condition, the fight fought at 175 pounds. Last night’s, shall we say, event, generated its share of critics and then some, yet if Nunn wishes to fight on and earn himself some bread, then who are we to tell him not to? After all Nunn has been through (his prison time of 16 years far too long for a drugs offence, this in the opinion of many people who are quick to point out how murderers and rapists get less severe jail time), it’s entirely up to him what he does and to hell with what anyone else says.

And Nunn was widely expected to lose last night, not having fought a kickboxing match before and reportedly having bad knees. It may not mean too much, but Nunn did score the “upset” last night. It won’t count on Nunn’s official record, that still stands at 58-4(38), but the man once dubbed “Second To Nunn” may indeed fight again. Nunn spoke before last night’s victory of his desire to lure Roy Jones Jr out of his retirement and fight him.

Nunn and Jones never crossed paths back when they were both close to their best, when the two were fighting at super-middleweight and light-heavyweight in the late 1990s. Maybe this senior’s match-up will be looked at for 2020 or 2021? Some people may cringe at such a thought, but again, Michael Nunn has more than paid his dues and he’s free to do whatever the heck he wants with his life.

Congratulations on the win, champ.